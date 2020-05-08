Netflix’s ‘The Baby-Sitter’s Club’ Teaser Reveals Release Date, Confirms the Landline Will Return

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming The Baby-Sitters Club reboot, along with the premiere date for the series. This new adaptation hails from showrunner Rachel Shukert (Glow) and director Lucia Aniello (Broad City), but even this brief teaser confirms this new adaptation will still remain close to the source material—and indeed close to the original film and TV series as well.

While only a teaser, we see that the landline does still play a role in this new series, even though it takes place in present day when most pre-teens don’t even know what a landline is. Based on the best-selling book series of the same name, the show follows the adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as they start their own babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Rounding out the ensemble cast is Alicia Silverstone as the single mother of Kristy and Mark Feuerstein as Kristy’s love interes and all around good guy Watson Brewer.

Baby-Sitter’s Club author Ann M. Martin is involved as a producer on the series, which comes as great news.

Check out the Baby-Sitter’s Club teaser below, followed by some new images and the poster. The show premieres on Netflix on July 3rd with 10 half-hour episodes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for The Baby-Sitter’s Club: