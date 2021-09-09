Macy's has just announced that its 95th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature a brand new balloon depicting Grogu - aka Baby Yoda - from the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian. The new balloon represents a collaboration between Macy's, Lucasfilm, and Funko.

Measuring 41-feet high, 29-feet long and 37-feet wide, the design for the balloon is inspired by Funko's popular Funko Pop! figurines. “The giant balloons in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade have always reflected the very best of pop culture and there is no better example of that than Grogu who has become an instant global sensation,” said parade executive producer Will Coss. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Funko and Lucasfilm on this Funko Pop! version of the beloved character that is sure to delight legions of Star Wars galaxy fans.”

RELATED: Mark Hamill Holds Baby Yoda in Candid 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 Finale Set Image

That enthusiasm for the collaboration is clearly mutual. “Funko is ecstatic to bring the Funko Pop! version of the character as a Grogu-themed balloon to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Funko CEO Brian Mariotti. “Connecting one of pop culture’s most recognizable characters from one of the biggest entertainment brands in the world with one of our nation’s most beloved holiday traditions is truly a moment in pop culture history that will be remembered by Funko fans and millions of other viewers.”

Funko has also announced a limited-edition Macy’s Parade balloon-inspired product line, which will be available at Macy's Herald Square location this fall. Additionally, Funko has collaborated with Lucasfilm on a line of Grogu products, including bobbleheads, keychains, and apparel. “Grogu has become a global phenomenon, captivating fans of all ages with his charm, humor and loyalty, as seen in The Mandalorian on Disney+,” said Lucasfilm's Senior Vice President of Franchise & Licensing, Paul Southern. “This fall, fans will be able to see Grogu reimagined in a size befitting his impact in the Star Wars galaxy and pop culture, as well as enjoy a new sampling of Grogu-inspired products in celebration of this momentous occasion.”

Though the COVID pandemic closed the parade to the public last year, audiences are invited back to celebrate when the parade rolls through Manhattan this Thanksgiving. Marching bands, Broadway shows, and other featured performers will be taking part, in addition to the floats, balloons, and Santa Claus himself. Let's just hope the Grogu balloon doesn't get hungry along the route.

Be sure to check out the Baby Yoda balloon at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 25. Seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian are streaming on Disney+ now.

KEEP READING: The Best Movies to Watch on Thanksgiving

Share Share Tweet Email

How Jason Sudeikis Delivered His Best Performance in 'Colossal' This comedic performer hit new acting heights by embracing a darker character in the kaiju drama.

Read Next