Get Your First Look at New Baby Yoda Merch and More ‘Star Wars’ Stuff

This year, the Force is strong with fans who want to celebrate their love of all things Star Wars with new merchandise tied to beloved stories and characters revealed today just ahead of New York Toy Fair. Our first look at the new merch arrives via video and a bunch of images, along with related product info for all you collectors and enthusiasts out there; check it out below!

Leading with products inspired by the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian (created by Jon Favreau and Executive Produced by Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson), anticipation is at an all-time high for toys, collectibles, books, home goods, apparel, games, accessories and more inspired by the galaxy’s newest (and arguably cutest) character, The Child, affectionately referred to as “Baby Yoda.” In addition to dozens of products previously announced, a number of all-new items across multiple categories were revealed for the first time today. Highlights include THE CHILD ANIMATRONIC EDITION figure, which will be available for preorder at most major retailers starting at 1:00 PM ET today, Star Wars TROUBLE: The Mandalorian Edition, and Star Wars OPERATION: The Mandalorian Edition games, all from Hasbro, and much more.

Sought-after items featuring The Child are also on the way from Hasbro, Funko, Mattel, Build-A-Bear®, shopDisney.com | Disney store, and more, some of which went on pre-sale starting late last year, are expected to hit shelves and doorsteps starting next month. Select Star Wars products will be on display at New York Toy Fair, which runs February 22-25, at the Jacob K. Javits Center.

Here’s a video reveal of the new merch, courtesy of Good Morning America:

And here are plenty more details and images to add to your shopping list:

STAR WARS 2020:

STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN DARKSABER ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER

(HASBRO/Ages 5 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $29.99/Available: Spring 2020)

In the STAR WARS saga, this one-of-a-kind black-bladed Lightsaber has been a symbol of MANDALORIAN power for generations. Imagine wielding a black-bladed Lightsaber with exciting electronic light and sound effects! The STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN DARKSABER ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER features electronic light effects, classic Lightsaber effects, awesome battle sounds when kids swing the Lightsaber, and crackling lightning sound and light effects when they hold down the button on the hilt! Imagine ruling over MANDALORE with the MANDALORIAN DARKSABER! Includes lightsaber and instructions. Requires 3 1.5V AAA batteries, included. Available at most major retailers.

STAR WARS GALAXY OF ADVENTURES 5-INCH AHSOKA TANO Figure

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $9.99/Available: Spring 2020)

Imagine AHSOKA TANO wielding her two blue Lightsabers with Double Lightsaber Swipe action! Boys and girls can activate the STAR WARS GALAXY OF ADVENTURES 5-INCH AHSOKA TANO figure’s Double Lightsaber Swipe feature by twisting the action figure’s torso and releasing it. This 5-inch-scale action figure features multiple points of articulation, with design and detail inspired by STAR WARS movies and entertainment. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available at most major retailers.

STAR WARS GALAXY OF ADVENTURES 5-INCH AHSOKA’S CLONE TROOPER Figure

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $9.99/Available: Spring 2020)

Imagine AHSOKA’S CLONE TROOPER blasting the enemy with Blaster Barrage action! Boys and girls can activate the STAR WARS GALAXY OF ADVENTURES 5-INCH AHSOKA’S CLONE TROOPER figure’s Blaster Barrage feature by pressing down on the action figure’s arms and releasing them. This 5-inch-scale action figure features multiple points of articulation, with design and detail inspired by STAR WARS movies and entertainment. Includes figure and accessory. Available at most major retailers.

OPERATION: STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN EDITION Game

(HASBRO/Ages 6 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2020)

With this OPERATION: STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN EDITION Game, kids can imagine scenes from THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. Fans have fallen in love with THE CHILD, the character they call “BABY YODA,” and must try to stop the mischief! Look at all the objects THE CHILD has taken, including a froggy, a cup of broth, and a mudhorn egg! Players can have fun using the tweezers as they try to remove the most pieces from the game unit without setting off the buzzer. When all of the objects have been removed, the player with the most pieces wins. This game is for 1 or more players. Includes gameboard, tweezers, 11 plastic objects, storage tray, and instructions. Requires 2 1.5V AA batteries, not included. Available at Amazon and Walmart.

TROUBLE: STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN EDITION Game

(HASBRO/Ages 5 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Spring 2020)

Inspired by the THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus, this TROUBLE: STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN EDITION Game combines TROUBLE gameplay with THE MANDALORIAN adventures. Race around a dangerous planet in the outer reaches of the galaxy to rescue THE CHILD, who fans call “BABY YODA”. Choose to play as bounty hunter, THE MANDALORIAN, IG-II the droid, the skilled warrior, CARA DUNE, or the vapor farmer, KUILL. The first player to get all 4 of their pawns to the Home space to rescue THE CHILD wins! This game makes a fun choice for Family Game Night and it’s a great gift for STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN fans. This game is for 2 to 4 players. Includes plastic game unit base with Pop-O-Matic die roller, cardboard gameboard insert, 16 plastic character pawns (4 of each color), label sheet, and instructions. Available at Amazon and Walmart.

STAR WARS BABY YODA 2020:

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $59.99/Available: Fall 2020)

From HASBRO’S STAR WARS Collection comes THE CHILD ANIMATRONIC EDITION toy with sounds and motorized sequences! He may look like “BABY YODA,” but this lovable creature is called THE CHILD – and now you can become his protector with this animatronic toy from STAR WARS. Touching the top of THE CHILD’S head activates over 25 sound and motion combinations, including happy and excited sounds, giggles, babbles, and more, all while the toy’s head moves up and down, ears move back and forth, and eyes open and close. Boys and girls can pretend to harness the power of the Force as THE CHILD toy closes its eyes, raises its arm, and sighs as if exerting a great amount of energy. Lay THE CHILD toy down and it will close its eyes and take a “Force nap.” Includes figure and Mandalorian pendant. Requires 2 AAA batteries, included. Available at most major retailers.

STAR WARS THE CHILD TALKING PLUSH Toy

(HASBRO/Ages 3 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2020)

From HASBRO, the STAR WARS THE CHILD 7.5-INCH TALKING PLUSH with character sounds and accessories! Nothing in the galaxy is as cute, has taken as many naps, sipped more soup, or learned to control the Force as THE CHILD from the hit series The Mandalorian on Disney Plus! He may look like “Baby Yoda,” but this lovable creature is called The Child—and now you can become his protector with this cuddly plush toy from HASBRO Star Wars, dressed in the cutest little robe ever seen this side of Mos Eisley. Posable arms let kids pretend the Force is within their reach, while a squeeze of the toy’s soft plush body activates character sounds! Includes talking plush toy, bone broth bowl, and Sorgan frog. Available at most major retailers.

STAR WARS THE CHILD 6.5-INCH Figure

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2020)

From HASBRO is the STAR WARS THE CHILD 6.5-inch figure inspired by the itty bitty bounty from the hit Disney Plus series The Mandalorian! THE CHILD is taking the world by storm, and now kids and fans can take one home! Add huge fun to any STAR WARS collection with this big STAR WARS THE CHILD 6.5-INCH Figure. Imagine every bounty hunter in the galaxy is chasing The Child (because, let’s face it, they are) and protect this adorable creature from them all! Featuring design inspired by the live-action series and several points of articulation for big posable fun, kids and fans of all ages will love imagining favorite moments from the STAR WARS galaxy! Available at most major retailers.

STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION, THE CHILD 2.2-inch Collectibles

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $7.99/Available: Spring 2020)

From HASBRO is the STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION, THE CHILD 2.2-INCH Collectible figures, inspired by the super-cute character from the hit Disney Plus series The Mandalorian! He may look like a “Baby Yoda,” but this 50-year-old adorable creature is called The Child and is many things: cute, curious, hungry, sleepy, Force-sensitive, and one of the galaxy’s most wanted! Fans can start their own collection of this adorable character in poses inspired by iconic scenes from the live-action series! With 6 figures to choose from, kids and fans can collect figures featuring fun poses such as sipping soup and blanket wrapped, hold me and ball toy, and froggy snack and force moment. These 2.25-inch collectible figures are an awesome way to start a collection, swap with friends, give as gifts, or display in any STAR WARS collection! For pre-sale these items will be offered as 2 packs for $15.99. Available at most major retailers.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE CHILD Figure

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $9.99/Available: Spring 2020)

From STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES is THE CHILD 1.12-inch collectible action figure based on the so-cute-it-hurts character from the Disney Plus hit series The Mandalorian! THE CHILD is the most adorable mystery from here to the Outer Rim! Now fans can add the pint-sized galactic sensation to their STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES collections! The 1.12-inch figure is styled to look like The Child, with premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Includes figure, bone broth bowl, toy knob and Sorgan frog. Available at most major retailers.