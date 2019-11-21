Baby Yoda Merchandise Will Be Available In Time for the Holidays

0

Disney keeps rope-a-doping us with Baby Yoda news. After initially stating that Baby Yoda merchandise wouldn’t be available any time soon, it’s been reported that Boda (Baby + Yoda – aby) accessories and apparel would soon be hitting stores as early as this Friday.

The galaxy’s most adorable little Jedi doesn’t have an official name yet, but the character has become an instant fan favorite since appearing at the tail end of the first episode of The Mandalorian, the first-ever live-action Star Wars series that recently premiered on Disney’s new streaming platform, Disney Plus. Baby Yoda has dominated virtually every discussion of the show, for the obvious reasons that he/she is perfect and pure and must be protected at all costs.

The character (who is officially known as “The Child”) was left out of the initial marketing launch for The Mandalorian, because series creator Jon Favreau and series director and co-showrunner Dave Filoni wanted its reveal to be a surprise. But now that the Boda is out of the bag, there’s a substantial amount of Republic credits to be made off of plushies, shirts, and literally anything else onto which you can possibly stamp Baby Yoda’s adorable little face. And unlike Watto, those credits spend just fine for Disney.

Merchandise featuring Boda’s loveable mug will soon be available through Amazon, Zazzle, Target, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Hot Topic and Box Lunch, and I’m going to buy all of it. Boda merch will also be available at the Disney Store, ShopDisney and all of Disney’s Parks.