You Can Preorder Baby Yoda Funko Pops and Plushes Now, You Vultures

If you’ve watched Disney+’s The Mandalorian, or spent any time on the Internet lately, you know one thing to be an objective truth: Baby Yoda is perfect. The little critter, known officially as “The Child,” has stolen all of our hearts — alongside the title character of the show, played by Pedro Pascal. He’s tiny, he’s green, his ears and eyes squinch just so, he’s a feat of puppetry engineering, and he is going to make Disney beaucoup bucks in merchandising rights. Right? Well, like his lineage, it’s a bit complicated. Merchandising was originally unavailable due to Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni‘s desire to keep things unspoiled. Then, when seemingly last-minute merchandise first appeared to satiate our demand, it was… not so good. But now, Funko and Mattel are trying to make things right. Now, you can preorder yourself a Funko Pop and plushie version of Baby GD Yoda.

Some bad news, first — they will definitely not be ready in time for the 2019 holiday season. The Mattel plushie is scheduled to be available March 2020, and the Funko Pop toys — which come in a standard size and a special edition 10″ life-size version — are scheduled for “early Spring with additional details to come.” So, unfortunately, if you want something cute to squeeze or bobble under the Christmas tree this year, you’re out of luck. But if you smash that preorder button now, you’ll have yourself a dang delayed holiday treat.

I must say — for a company that owns just about literally everything, Disney has kind of boinked up this holiday season and left a lot of money (and happy customers) on the table with this Baby Yoda debacle. Or — they’ve got a master plan I’m simply too unintelligent to understand. Either way — you know ya boi is pre-ordering one of those plushies, posthaste.

Check out the initial pics of the incoming Baby Yoda toys below. Here’s where you can pre-order the Mattel plushie, and here’s where you can pre-order the Funko toys. For more on The Mandalorian‘s breakout star, here’s Werner Herzog‘s absolutely perfect response.