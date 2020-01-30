This Adorable Baby Yoda Poster from Bottleneck Gallery Is on Sale Now

The fine folks at Bottleneck Gallery have unveiled a brand new Baby Yoda poster, and you can buy it right now. Titled “Little Bounty” and created by artist Juan Ruiz Burgos, this 8×10 inch giclee runs just $40 a pop, and is on sale from 12pm ET Thursday, January 30th to Sunday, February 2nd at 11:59pm ET. That’s right, this is a timed edition so as long as you make your purchase within that window, you’re guaranteed to get one of these suckers. The edition will be determined once the sale is over.

Baby Yoda is, of course, the unofficial name of the character “The Child” from the Disney+ live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, and he took the internet by storm once the TV show started airing. The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau wanted to keep the character’s existence a total secret, which meant not sharing designs with Disney’s toy or merchandise teams. The world has been thirsting for Baby Yoda merch in the meantime as Disney tries to keep up, which is why this new Bottleneck Gallery print is likely to be in high demand.

Take a look at the poster below and head on over to Bottleneck Gallery’s website to buy one for yourself, your significant other, or a very lucky friend.