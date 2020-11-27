[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Mandalorian, Season 2, Episode 5, "The Jedi."]

Some may call him The Child. Others (most, to be honest) called him Baby Yoda. Werner Herzog called him "the baby," as in, "I would like to see the baby," as in what everyone says when they watch an episode of The Mandalorian, that hit Disney+ Star Wars series in which Pedro Pascal's masked bounty hunter flies from planet to planet performing various favors for colorful acquaintances. But now, after "The Jedi"—written and directed by Star Wars' animation maestro, Dave Filoni—we actually know Baby Yoda's real name. And it is...Grogu.

Grogu? [Checks closed captioning]

Okay, yes, it is Grogu. Although you wouldn't be able to pry the words "Baby Yoda" from my brain with two white lightsabers, we at least know "Grogu" is what the little green guy would put on a business card. Also, thanks to wayward Jedi Ahsoka Tano—played here for the first time ever in live-action by Rosario Dawson—we know a startling amount more about Grogu's backstory. Here's what Ahsoka said in "The Jedi":

He was raised at the Jedi Temple in Coruscant. Many masters trained him over the years. At the end of the Clone Wars, when the Empire rose to power, he was hidden. Someone took him from the temple. Then his memory becomes…dark. He seemed lost. Alone. I’ve only known one other being like this. A wise Jedi master named Yoda.

That's a whammy of a reveal for The Mandalorian, a show that doles out information one massive planet-hop at a time. But, of course, we're still left with dozens of questions about Grogu. Firstly: "How was there a second member of Yoda's famously rare species chilling at the Jedi Temple for the entirety of the prequel series without anyone mentioning that information?" Secondly: "Did Yoda bang?"

All these questions and more will presumably be answered at some point by The Mandalorian, which is bearing down on its season 2 finale in just three weeks. Until then, for more on the show, here's our interview with Bo-Katan herself, Katee Sackhoff.

'The Mandalorian': Katee Sackhoff on Bringing Bo-Katan to Life, and What Baby Yoda's Really Like on Set "I had been a wooden boy for so long and then all of a sudden I was real and I didn't know how to walk or talk or move or do anything."

Share Share Tweet Email

Zendaya Teases Upcoming ‘Euphoria’ Special With First Poster Plus, the poster appears to reveal a new title for the episode.