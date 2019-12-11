The Rise of Skywalker Cast on Which Baby Yoda “Firsts” They’d Want to Witness

0

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to conclude the epic nine-film Skywalker Saga when it hits theaters on December 20th. That’s a big deal! Hype is high and we’ve certainly been busy covering every single detail, theory and what the events of the movie could mean for the future of Star Wars, but what’s one of the hottest topics out there right now taking up a good deal of the franchise spotlight? Baby Yoda, of course.

The very first live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, is right in the middle of a very successful Season 1 run, getting praise for a whole bunch of standout components including the directing team and the production design, but the runaway hit of the show is no doubt the introduction of Baby Yoda. We still don’t know Baby Yoda or The Child’s name, nor do we know if it has any relation to OG Yoda, but what we do know is that Mandalorian fans are already going nuts for unofficial Baby Yoda merch made available just in time for the holidays. (Unfortunately official merchandise is either disappointing or just won’t be available in time for Christmas.)

As big Baby Yoda fans ourselves over here at Collider, we figured why not continue to spread the fun at the Rise of Skywalker press day? We opted to get creative and come up with some adorable Baby Yoda “Firsts.” First bath, first Christmas, first poop – the possibilities are endless and the Rise of Skywalker cast got super creative with it! Check out the Baby Yoda “first” Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Keri Russell, Kelly Marie Tran, Naomi Ackie, Anthony Daniels and Joonas Suotamo would most like to see in the video at the top of this article.

We’ll have full interviews with the whole group coming your way in the days leading up to the film’s release but if you’re looking for more Rise of Skywalker coverage right now, you can catch our full chat with Ridley right here and hear what Driver and director J.J. Abrams had to say about the meaning of Kylo Ren’s reassembled helmet right here.