Sideshow Collectibles Unveils Life-Size Baby Yoda Figure—at a Reasonable Price!

If you, too, would like to see the baby, you’re in luck. Sideshow Collectibles, which specializes in high-quality collectors figures and collectibles, has unveiled a brand new The Child Life-Size Figure from The Mandalorian. Meaning you can literally take Baby Yoda home with you.
The figure was created in partnership with Legacy Effects and is stunningly life-like, complete with tiny little Baby Yoda hairs on his head and that lil’ knob that Baby Yoda kept pulling off of the Mandalorian’s ship on the Disney+ series. The 1:1 scale collectible stands at 16.5” tall on a simple black podium, with a tan fabric coat covering the little guy.
The best news is the collectible “only” costs $350. Now that’s still a pretty penny, but if you’ve followed any of Sideshow Collectibles’ any other figures, you know that’s actually a pretty reasonable price.
Check out some glorious photos of the Baby Yoda life-size figure below, and click here to pre-order one yourself. And for a breakdown of that Mandalorian season finale, click here.
Here’s the official description for the figure:
The Child Life-Size Figure measures 16.5” tall, standing on a simple black podium base that lets this adorable alien steal all of the focus- along with the Mandalorian’s ship parts. Inspired by its unique onscreen appearance, this mixed media statue features a tan fabric coat swaddling The Child as it gazes up with charming wide eyes, hiding the silver shift knob from the Razor Crest™ in its right hand.
Every inch of this incredibly lifelike figure has been meticulously detailed to recreate everything that Star Wars fans love about the young alien, from the fuzz on its wrinkled head to its irresistible pout, all the way down to its tiny, toddling feet. Fans looking to bring home The Mandalorian collectibles need look no further- bounty hunting is a complicated profession but collecting the galaxy’s cutest alien has never been easier!