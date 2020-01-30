Sideshow Collectibles Unveils Life-Size Baby Yoda Figure—at a Reasonable Price!

If you, too, would like to see the baby, you’re in luck. Sideshow Collectibles, which specializes in high-quality collectors figures and collectibles, has unveiled a brand new The Child Life-Size Figure from The Mandalorian. Meaning you can literally take Baby Yoda home with you.

The figure was created in partnership with Legacy Effects and is stunningly life-like, complete with tiny little Baby Yoda hairs on his head and that lil’ knob that Baby Yoda kept pulling off of the Mandalorian’s ship on the Disney+ series. The 1:1 scale collectible stands at 16.5” tall on a simple black podium, with a tan fabric coat covering the little guy.

The best news is the collectible “only” costs $350. Now that’s still a pretty penny, but if you’ve followed any of Sideshow Collectibles’ any other figures, you know that’s actually a pretty reasonable price.

Check out some glorious photos of the Baby Yoda life-size figure below, and click here to pre-order one yourself. And for a breakdown of that Mandalorian season finale, click here.

Here’s the official description for the figure: