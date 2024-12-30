Although the movie may be proving divisive in some circles, there's no denying the appeal of Nicole Kidman's Babygirl, with some even suggesting it for awards contention in early 2025. That being said, and with word of mouth helping the A24 flick to small box office success, Babygirl has officially reached the $7 million mark domestically. This makes it A24's eighth-biggest hit of the year nationwide, overtaking the likes of I Saw the TV Glow and Y2K. This follows a strong first-weekend showing, which totaled just shy of $4.5 million and finished seventh overall against some big-name hitters like Wicked and Mufasa: The Lion King.

Thanks to this early Babygirl haul, A24 has officially surpassed a major milestone at the domestic box office, with their accumulative total for the year passing $200 million. This is a great improvement on the $138 million of 2023, with the huge success of Talk To Me, Priscilla, and The Iron Claw not quite matching up to Civil War, Heretic, and We Live in Time. That being said, A24 have produced two more movies than they did the year prior, which goes some way to explaining this greater success, but certainly doesn't remove the shine from the achievement.

Between the top three of 2024 for the production company, over $120 million of the $200 million total is achieved, proving just how valuable a handful of high-achievers can be. Other notable titles to come from A24 this year include MaXXXine, The Zone of Interest, Love Lies Bleeding, The Front Room, Queer, and Oscar contenders in The Brutalist and Sing Sing. In total, over 18 million theater tickets have been sold nationwide for A24 productions this year, which is a remarkable 6 million increase on the previous year.

What Is A24's Biggest Box Office Hit Ever?

Close

A24's rise to the very top of their game has been a marvel to watch, with this previously unknown production company quickly becoming the name on every film fan's lips. In doing so, A24 have carved themselves a reputation for bringing to life some of the biggest and best titles of the 21st century, and, consequently, have seen their market share rise from 0.26% in 2013 to 2.38% in 2024. The five highest-grossing movies in their short domestic history so far are horror hit Hereditary with $44 million, Greta Gerwig's coming-of-age masterpiece Lady Bird with $48 million, the nail-biting Uncut Gems with $50 million, 2024's Civil War with $68 million, and, at the top, Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once with $77 million.

A24's 2024 total has surpassed the $200 million mark. You can watch their latest release, Babygirl, in theaters now.

