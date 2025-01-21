While films such as Nosferatu and A Complete Unknown have been appreciated for providing textbook counter-programming during the crowded Christmas period, another film has quietly been attracting crowds to theaters. Director Halina Reijn's erotic thriller Babygirl passed a major new global box office milestone this past weekend, and has already established itself as one of indie distributor A24's biggest hits. Starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson, the movie follows a high-powered CEO's illicit romance with an intern.

Babygirl has grossed $25 million domestically and another $5 million in overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $30 million. It's now among the top 20 highest-grossing A24 movies of all time, behind recent hits such as We Live in Time ($40 million), Past Lives ($42 million), and The Zone of Interest ($52 million). Today, it'll overtake Priscilla to climb another spot on this list. A24's biggest hit remains the Best Picture-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once, which generated over $140 million worldwide, followed by Civil War, which made nearly $110 million globally last year.

Domestically, it's on the verge of entering the top 10 list. Babygirl currently trails Ex Machina and Midsommar, both of which it'll overtake as early as this week. By next weekend, it should be able to pass Heretic's $27 million lifetime haul to become one of the top 10 biggest A24 releases of all time. The list is once again topped by Everything Everywhere All at Once, followed by Civil War, Uncut Gems, Hereditary, and Talk to Me. In recent months, A24 has made its intentions of leveling up clear. There is a gap in the marketplace for mid-budget movies, and A24 aims to fill it. It's now putting together its most expensive project yet, Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet.

'Babygirl' Is Reviving a Dormant Genre

Close

Produced on a reported budget of $20 million, Babygirl opened to mostly positive reviews. It currently sits at a "fresh" 76% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with its audience score resting at a "rotten" 48%. In his review, Collider's Martin Tsai described the movie as "beyond noxious." Babygirl premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival, where Kidman won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress. It's the rare post-Fifty Shades of Grey erotic thriller to have worked at the box office. In recent years, films such as Deep Water and Fair Play were released on streaming. You can watch Babygirl in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.