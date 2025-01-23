Babygirl is without a doubt one of the most buzzworthy films of the winter award season, as it has been quite some time since there has been a legitimate erotic thriller that has managed to be this unnerving and shocking to audiences. Directed by the brilliant Bodies Bodies Bodies filmmaker Halina Reijn, Babygirl centers on the powerful CEO Romy Mathis (Nicole Kidman), whose lackluster marriage to her husband Jacob (Antonio Banderas) makes her more susceptible to the sexual advances made by the young intern Samuel (Harris Dickinson), who is assigned to work for her. While it is a film that earned a significant amount of tension for the way that it analyzes sexuality, capitalism, and marital infidelity, Babygirl has enticed audiences due to the significant gap in the ages of its stars.

How Big Is the Age Gap in ‘Babygirl?'