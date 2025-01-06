Due to major box office competition like Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King, Nicole Kidman’s Babygirl has been facing an uphill battle at the box office since premiering on Christmas Day. To make matters worse, the film also had to fight against Nosferatu and A Complete Unknown, both of which have significantly outpaced A24’s latest erotic thriller. However, after its second weekend in theaters, Babygirl has weathered the storm and crossed $15 million domestically, with its current total at $16.1 million thanks to its $4.4 million performance this weekend. Babygirl also stars Harris Dickinson and Antonio Banderas, and the film is only playing in extremely limited theaters overseas, resulting in a foreign box office total of only $62,000, which hardly moves the needle for its global total.

Despite not putting up record-shattering numbers like some of its competitors, Babygirl has still found moderate success and has become one of the top 75 highest-grossing movies of 2024, currently at #72 after already passing the colossal flop Borderlands, but still $3 million behind Fly Me to the Moon, the romantic comedy starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. Babygirl is also already one of the top 20 highest-grossing A24 movies of all time, with its $16 million being enough to surpass MaXXXine, the horror thriller starring Mia Goth from writer/director Ti West, but still $8 million short of We Live in Time, the tragic romance flick starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh. Babygirl is putting up solid numbers for an A24 flick and should find itself higher on several box office lists by the time it concludes its theatrical run.

What Else Have the Stars of ‘Babygirl’ Been in Recently?

Nicole Kidman was extremely busy in 2024, first appearing alongside Zac Efron in A Family Affair, the age-gap romantic comedy streaming exclusively on Netflix, and later featuring alongside Liev Schreiber in The Perfect Couple, the Netflix Original series that dominated streaming charts. As for Dickinson, he also worked with Efron not long ago on The Iron Claw, another A24 flick that also stars Jeremy Allen White and Holt McCallany, and he also featured alongside Saoirse Ronan in Blitz, the latest period drama from writer/director Steve McQueen.

