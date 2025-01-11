As a lead actress, Nicole Kidman is more than capable of pushing a film to enormous success. A major Hollywood star for three decades, Kidman's ageless ability to capture the spark needed to captivate audiences is once again on full display in her latest project, A24's Babygirl. Now, after a consistent early run at the box office that has seen the film remarkably stay level from its first to its second weekend, the film has officially crossed the $20 million mark globally. Because of this, and perhaps rather surprisingly, this makes it Kidman's biggest box office success as a lead actress since 2008's Australia.

Of course, in that time, Kidman has been a major part of some eye-wateringly successful ensembles, from the villain of Paddington to one of three high-flyers in Bombshell. However, her current erotic thriller performance as girl-boss Romy Mathis has provided Kidman with the platform to showcase her solo lead talents once again, and, given the movie's early success in theaters, the desire for more Kidman is clearly strong.

Babygirl's $20 million haul to date means that the movie has now matched its reported $20 million budget, and has managed to do so in just over two weeks. This is all while doing battle with the likes of Wicked, Moana 2, and Mufasa: The Lion King, making Babygirl's seventh-placed finish over the most recent weekend all the more admirable. In fact, Babygirl even managed to outperform Gladiator II and Kraven the Hunter across the three days, astonishingly earning more than both movies combined.

What Is Nicole Kidman's Biggest Box Office Success?

With a film career that dates back to 1986, it's no surprise to learn that Kidman has been involved in some major hits at the box office. Her first taste of a big-money movie came back in June 1990, with Days of Thunder reaching a respectable $157 million at the global box office. It would be another five years before Kidman was part of a three-figure haul, with her role as Dr. Chase in Batman Forever helping the film reach an impressive $336 million. Ever since, more and more blockbuster triumphs have come Kidman's way, with the likes of The Others, Happy Feet, and The Golden Compass all reaching big-money totals. However, perhaps surprisingly, Kidman has only ever been part of one billion-dollar project, with her role as Atlanna in 2018's Aquaman helping catapult the film to $1.1 billion.

Babygirl is now Nicole Kidman's most successful box office project as the lead actor in 17 years. You can catch the film in theaters now.

Your changes have been saved 3 10 Babygirl Release Date December 25, 2024 Director Halina Reijn Cast Nicole Kidman , Harris Dickinson , Antonio Banderas , Sophie Wilde , John Cenatiempo , Leslie Silva , Anoop Desai , Jean Reno Runtime 114 Minutes Writers Halina Reijn

