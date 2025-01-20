Nicole Kidman’s Babygirl had some tough competition at the box office, premiering around the same time as major hits like Nosferatu, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and Mufasa: The Lion King, but the film has still performed admirably in a stocked month of features. Despite dropping 700 screens during its fourth full weekend in theaters, Babygirl added another $2 million to its total, which has helped the erotic thriller reach $30 million at the worldwide box office. Most of this share comes from domestic earnings, where Babygirl has hauled in $25 million, and it has also added $5 million from international markets. Babygirl is currently the 12th-highest-grossing A24 movie of all-time, recently passing Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh’s We Live in Time, but falling short of Heretic, Hugh Grant’s smash hit horror film.

If Babygirl can pull in another $3 million from domestic markets before it exits theaters, it will help Nicole Kidman’s domestic career box office total reach the $2.5 billion mark, an elite total known only to a select few stars. Babygirl is also fighting to become one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies of 2024 at the domestic box office, currently sitting in the #52 spot at the time of writing ahead of Kraven the Hunter, but still falling behind Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1. In addition to Nicole Kidman, Babygirl also stars Harris Dickinson (The Iron Claw) and Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro), and the film was written and directed by Halina Reijn. Reijn made her directorial debut in 2022 on Bodies Bodies Bodies, the R-rated horror film starring The Acolyte veteran Amandla Stenberg.

What Is Next for Nicole Kidman?

Academy Award-winner Nicole Kidman has next been tapped to star in Holland, the upcoming R-rated thriller that also features Gael García Bernal and Succession star Matthew Macfadyen. After that, she will team up with Jamie Lee Curtis and Ariana DeBose for Scarpetta, the upcoming true-crime series centering around a forensic pathologist that was created by Elizabeth Sarnoff and based on the novel by Patricia Cornwell. Kidman will also reunite with Sandra Bullock for Practical Magic 2, the fantasy sequel to the 1998 film that found new life on streaming in 2024. Practical Magic 2 is currently in development but does not yet have an official release date.

Babygirl is still playing in most theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

3 10 Babygirl Babygirl follows a high-powered CEO, played by Kidman, who jeopardizes her career and family by engaging in a risky affair with her much younger intern, portrayed by Dickinson. The movie explores themes of power dynamics and desire, drawing inspiration from films like Indecent Proposal and Basic Instinct.

Director Halina Reijn Cast Nicole Kidman , Harris Dickinson , Antonio Banderas , Sophie Wilde , John Cenatiempo , Leslie Silva , Anoop Desai , Jean Reno Runtime 114 Minutes

