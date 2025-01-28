After being surprisingly shut out of the Academy Awards, director Halina Reijn's erotic thriller Babygirl has some reason to celebrate. The movie passed a new global box office milestone this weekend, its fifth, as it prepares to explode on PVOD platforms in a few days. Babygirl lost a significant number of theaters last week after it failed to receive a single nomination at the Oscars. It is typical for nominated films to get a second lease on life, but Babygirl will have to settle for the modest levels of success that it has already achieved.

With $27 million domestically and another $9 million from overseas markets, the film's cumulative global haul now stands at $36 million. Starring Nicole Kidman as a high-powered CEO who gets romantically involved with an intern played by Harris Dickinson, Babygirl was produced on a reported budget of $20 million. By comparison, the drama-thriller Conclave, which arguably targets a similar demographic, also cost roughly the same. But Conclave has made more than $80 million worldwide, thanks mainly to its spectacular awards season run.

Babygirl appeared to fizzle out after its initial success at the Venice Film Festival, where Kidman won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress. She was also nominated for a Golden Globe and a Satellite award, while the movie was named as one of the year's 10 best by the National Board of Review. Babygirl holds a "fresh" 76% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, although the audience score is languishing at 48%. In his review, Collider's Martin Tsai described the film as "beyond noxious."

