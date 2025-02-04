Babygirl was the final A24 movie to be released in 2024, and while it didn't quite reach the same box office heights as Civil War, which fell behind only Everything Everywhere All at Once on the list of the studio's highest-grossing movies, it has still been a major hit. Nicole Kidman's erotic thriller has passed $40 million at the global box office, sitting at $42 million at the time of writing with $27.7 million coming from domestic earnings and $14.6 million from its international haul. Babygirl also finished its run as one of the top 10 highest-grossing A24 movies of all-time at the domestic box office, landing at #9 ahead of Hugh Grant's Heretic and Florence Pugh's Midsommar, but still behind Zac Efron's The Iron Claw and Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems.

Babygirl follows a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family at risk when she enters into a complex affair with one of her younger interns. In addition to Kidman, Babygirl also stars Antonio Banderas as her on-screen husband Jacob, with The Iron Claw veteran Harris Dickinson portraying the younger intern in her romantic entanglement, Samuel. Sophie Wilde also stars in Babygirl, along with Esther McGregor and Vaughan Reilly. Babygirl was written and directed by Halina Reijn, who made her directorial debut two years ago on Bodies Bodies Bodies, the R-rated horror thriller starring The Acolyte veteran Amandla Stenberg alongside Maria Bakalova and Rachel Sennott. Babygirl recently arrived on digital platforms, and the film is also set to begin streaming on Max soon, but an official date has not yet been announced.

What Else Happened at the Box Office This Weekend?

Dog Man took the top spot at the box office this weekend with a $36 million domestic debut, making it the highest-grossing movie of 2025 thus far in the U.S. after only a few days in theaters. Companion, the psychological thriller starring Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher, also debuted this weekend and took the #2 spot at the box office with $9.3 million, albeit well behind Dog Man. Despite it being its seventh full weekend in theaters, Mufasa: The Lion King added another $6.1 million to its domestic total to take the #3 spot, and it was followed closely by One of Them Days, the comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA that earned $6 million on the dot.

Babygirl is still playing in select theaters, but the film is also available to watch at home on Prime Video.