Directed by Halina Reijn, Babygirl belongs to a category of cinema that was thought to have been lost amid the pandemic. Certain genres found themselves relegated almost entirely to streaming, while films aimed at adult audiences saw their market decline. Until the year 2024, when several such movies were able to find their audience and emerge as proper box office hits. Among the most prominent of them is Babygirl, a May-December erotic thriller that recently hit what could perhaps be its final milestone, weeks after it was made available on digital streaming platforms.

With $28 million domestically and another $32 million from overseas markets, Babygirl has now grossed a cumulative global total of $60 million. This is an excellent result for a movie that reportedly cost $20 million to produce, and even at its widest, played in roughly 2,000 fewer domestic locations than most major tent poles these days. Babygirl joins the ranks of fellow adult-oriented movies such as We Live in Time, The Brutalist, and Conclave. Each of these 2024 films has also been critically acclaimed, in addition to having generated major revenue at the box office.

Conclave has grossed nearly $100 million, while We Live in Time made over $55 million worldwide, and The Brutalist recently hit the $30 million mark. Babygirl debuted at the Venice Film Festival, where star Nicole Kidman won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress. In the film, she plays a high-powered CEO who gets romantically involved with a much-younger intern, played by Harris Dickinson. Kidman was seemingly a shoo-in for an Oscar nomination, but was snubbed. She did, however, win a National Board of Review award, and was nominated for a Golden Globe.

'Babygirl' Proved to Be Divisive Among Audiences