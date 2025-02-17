Why can't we just have fun? 2024’s Babygirl, while seen by some as a promising step in the right direction, is yet another entry in Hollywood’s roster of films that frame sex as clandestine and traumatic. In Babygirl, Nicole Kidman’s Romy enters a dominant-submissive relationship with her intern, Samuel (Harris Dickinson), but very quickly finds herself under constant threat of losing her career if the relationship comes to light, which is framed as an element of Samuel's dominance over Romy. Throughout the film, Romy is rarely shown having fun and enjoying the relationship, and much of Babygirl surrounds the stress and anxiety associated with keeping the affair secret from her husband (Antonio Banderas) and job, ending with a less-than-amicable (read: traumatic) break-up between Romy and Samuel.

Okay, great, but why is all this necessary? Why does Hollywood seem to obsessively pair sex with trauma in its most prominent erotic films? 2002’s Secretary is one of Hollywood’s better sex-centric films — with a seemingly better understanding of BDSM and dominant-submissive relationships — but still explicitly portrays Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Lee as mentally ill, beginning the film with her leaving a psychiatric hospital. Contrast this with Babygirl, released 22 years later, and it looks like we might be moving forward when it comes to sex in film, but not by much. It's 2025, so why isn't Hollywood doing better?

Hollywood's Reason for Linking Sex with Trauma Goes Back Decades

Image via TriStar Pictures

If we want to understand Hollywood’s current attitude towards sex and sexuality, we need to take a look at the long-lasting effects of the systems set in place during its Golden Age. When we think of sex and its depiction, or lack thereof, on-screen in the mid-20th century, the most recognizable image that springs to mind is the classic married couple, sitting side-by-side in their individual beds — think Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in I Love Lucy — having a nice and wholesome, decidedly non-sexual, time. This was quite common for most married couples depicted on screen prior to the 1970s, but how did we get there? Despite — or perhaps due to —the rise of hedonism and cultural rebellion in the 1920s (particularly in Hollywood and its inner circles), political pressure combined with the Wall Street crash of 1929 ushered in a return to conservatism in America, and with it came the Hays Code.

Implemented at the beginning of the Golden Age of Hollywood, the Hays Code was a self-imposed set of guidelines introduced in 1938 that took aim at censoring and restricting the content of the art produced by the film and television industry. Enforced by what is now known as the Motion Picture Association, the Hays Code promoted what was considered a morally upright — meaning white, heterosexual, and cisgender by 1930s standards — approach to filmmaking. This meant estricting depictions of anti-religious sentiment, profanity, and graphic violence, as well as sexual promiscuity, suggestive nudity and lustful kissing, and positive portrayals of "sexual perversion," under the blanket of which fell depictions of homosexuality and interracial couples.

Films found in violation of the code effectively had their distribution tanked, costing studios significantly and forcing American filmmakers to depict sex on-screen with increasing subtlety, giving rise to the use of innuendo in film. Coincidentally, it's this period of repression and censorship that saw an increasing availability of foreign films, introducing American audiences to the sexual informality of the Italian Neorealism and French New Wave movements, so much so that the terms "foreign film" and "arthouse film" became synonymous with adult films.

Why is Hollywood So Sex Negative?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Post-Hays Code, which was abolished in 1968 and replaced with the rating system still used today, Hollywood saw something of an overcorrection when it came to sex in film and, in the 1970s and 80s, began to marry sex with trauma and violence — particularly in horror. The rape-revenge and slasher genres exploded in popularity, with films like I Spit on Your Grave introducing the concept of sexual trauma serving as justification for extreme violence, while The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Halloween popularized the Final Girl trope, wherein the only girl left alive to face the killer is morally upright and virginal in comparison to the sexually active women murdered before her (this is what Scream was making fun of).

This psychology was carried into and adapted by the late 1980s and '90s, which saw an increase in the popularity of erotic thrillers like Fatal Attraction and Basic Instinct, where the subject of eroticism — typically the woman — is also the psychologically troubled antagonist. The psychopathy of Alex (Glenn Close) in Fatal Attraction is inextricably tied to her sexual promiscuity, while the antagonism of Catherine (Sharon Stone) in Basic Instinct is explored through her open sexuality, specifically her bisexuality. These films were and are considered sexually liberal by Hollywood standards, simply due to the unabashed existence of sex in the films. However, they still continued to perpetuate a link between sex and trauma.

A clear pattern emerges when you examine Hollywood's evolving relationship with sex and intimacy: sex is dangerous, it's risqué, obscene, violent, both traumatic and traumatizing, But the one thing sex is not in Hollywood is fun. When sex is the focus of a Hollywood film, it is rarely seen as an enjoyable activity people willingly engage in for fun. Rather, it is portrayed as a heavily loaded subject, even as a sin for which there must be a form of punishment. And when you take the industry's history into account, it isn't hard to see why. There's a laundry list of reasons we can run through: the male gaze emphasizes women's suffering without exploring their agency beyond trauma; films that center on that trauma are typically rewarded come awards season; pain and violence are typically seen as overall better storytelling devices. But whichever route we take will lead us to the same conclusion — Hollywood has an antiquated view of sex.

This is certainly not to say that there is no validity to films that examine sex and trauma. Films like Boys Don't Cry and Monster tackled the effects of sexual trauma to critical acclaim, but there needs to be a greater emphasis placed on films that are sex-positive. Nobody is asking for a prestige drama that solely revolves around a healthy sexual relationship (or maybe they are?), but it would be nice to see a rom-com or two that normalize a positive sexual relationship because Hollywood's current attitude towards sex is boring at best. Worse, the general lack of healthy, consensual sexual relationships depicted in film and television creates something of a catch-22: Hollywood equating sex with trauma shapes cultural attitudes toward intimacy, and cultural attitudes toward sex and intimacy manifest themselves in Hollywood films that equate sex with trauma.

New Perspectives Are Changing Hollywood for the Better