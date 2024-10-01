If you just felt the temperature spike, it’s because A24 released the debut trailer for Babygirl, the upcoming erotic thriller starring Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas, and Harris Dickinson. Power dynamics are at the forefront of this story, in which Kidman plays Romy, a high-powered CEO who takes a romantic liking to a much younger intern (Dickinson). Putting her job and life on the line is dangerous but, as the trailer reveals, Romy has long needed a little spice in her life. After hitting all the societal mile markers along the way, which include marrying the seemingly perfect man (Banderas), having children, and living the fancy life, there’s still something missing from Romy’s world. This is where Dickinson’s Samuel enters the picture, and the two embark in a steamy affair that will undoubtedly have a horrible ripple effect in the lives of everyone they know.

Along with the impressive leading trio, the film also boasts a standout ensemble, which includes Sophie Wilde, who horror buffs will immediately recognize from her critically acclaimed role in last year’s wildly successful title, Talk to Me. Other names dotting the call sheet include Gaite Jansen (Peaky Blinders), Esther McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Victor Slezak (The Bridges of Madison County), Leslie Silva (So Help Me Todd) and Anoop Desai (Under the Bridge).

Babygirl is the latest to come from Dutch filmmaker Halina Reijn who previously teamed up with the A24 to bring audiences the horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies. This time around, Reijn also serves the production as its scribe and producer, pushing her involvement to the max on her latest English-language feature. Bringing home the Certified Fresh score of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, if Bodies Bodies Bodies is any indication, Reijn’s follow-up production will be a knockout winner.

What Else Does A24 Have On the Way?

2024 has been a wild and wonderful year for the indie studio, as it’s delivered big time on titles such as Love Lies Bleeding, Civil War, I Saw the TV Glow, and MaXXXine - just to name a few. Along with Babygirl, the rest of the year will be rounded out by a handful of other highly-anticipated titles, including the Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh-led romance drama We Live in Time, Hugh Grant’s religion-based horror flick Heretic, Kyle Mooney’s (Saturday Night Live) feature-length directorial debut Y2K, and more.

You can check out the premiere trailer for Babygirl above and watch the drama, lust, and bad decisions play out when the movie arrives in cinemas on December 25.