Halina Reijn's 2024 film Babygirl is one of recent cinema's most buzzy and talk-about movies. Whether it's Nicole Kidman holding eye contact while downing a glass of milk, Harris Dickinson's sexy swaying to George Michael, or raving in business casual attire, Babygirl has got audiences talking. Starring Nicole Kidman as a woman who finds unexpected sexual pleasure in a relationship with her domineering but much younger intern (Dickinson), Babygirl is fascinating and sexy in many ways. There are twists and turns that make it a great time at the movies with a crowd. But there's a piece of backstory in Babygirl concerning Kidman's character Romy and her childhood growing up in cults that is unnecessary and almost derails the entire premise.

‘Babygirl’ Offers an Explanation for the Protagonist’s Kink