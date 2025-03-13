Babygirl will be available for streaming on Max next month. The streaming platform has announced that the acclaimed thriller written and directed by Halina Rejin will become a part of their catalog on April 25. The movie made its way to the big screen just in time for the holiday box office season, but now it's time for audiences to enjoy this story in the comfort of their homes. The thriller allowed Nicole Kidman to dive into a different kind of role before she got to work as an executive producer in the upcoming second season of The Perfect Couple.

Babygirl tells the story of Nicole Kidman's character, Romy Mathis. The important executive doesn't feel satisfied with her marriage to Jacob (Antonio Banderas). Everything changes when an unfortunate incident leads Romy to cross paths with Samuel (Harris Dickinson), a young man who works at Mathis' company. Their love affair leads Romy to explore uncomfortable thoughts and hard truths about herself, in a story that takes her to the limit after Samuel decides to appear at his boss' family home. Nothing would ever be the same for every person involved in the dangerous situation.

Babygirl was written and directed by Halina Rejin. The Dutch artist recently worked on the development of Bodies Bodies Bodies, a horror comedy about a group of teenagers who enter a deadly scenario after a tragic misunderstanding. After the story starring Amandla Stenberg and Maria Bakalova became a success a couple of years ago, Rejin knew it was time to tackle a different tale that would place her at the center of the conversation in the entertainment industry. Before she became an acclaimed filmmaker, Halina Rejin spent years working as an actress in the Dutch industry.

What's Next for Nicole Kidman?

Babygirl allowed Nicole Kidman to deliver one of the most intense performances of her career, but the artist is ready to move on towards different projects. It was recently announced that Kidman will return as an executive producer in the second season of The Perfect Couple. The actress starred in the first installment of the Netflix hit alongside Liev Schreiber. While The Perfect Couple was originally planned out to be a limited series, strong viewership numbers convinced the streaming platform to turn the show into an anthology. Nicole Kidman will also be seen in the upcoming Holland.

Babygirl is coming to Max on April 25. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.