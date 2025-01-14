Although debuting around the same time as major goliaths like Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Nicole Kidman’s Babygirl has still found success at the box office. The film has put together $21 million domestically in just a few weeks to pair with $4.9 million from international markets for a worldwide total of $26.6 million. This $21.7 million domestic haul is enough to make Babygirl one of the top 15 highest-grossing A24 movies ever, sitting at #14 at the time of writing ahead of The Green Knight at $17 million but still behind We Live in Time at $24 million. The film boasts scores of 76% from critics and 48% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Babygirl has performed admirably considering the competition it's up against, especially with it only being in just over 2,000 theaters, which is more than a thousand less than the biggest earners, who are between 3,500 and 4,000. The film opened with $4.4 million the weekend after Christmas and then followed that by only dropping a remarkable 1% during its second weekend in theaters, earning almost the same amount. Babygirl then fell slightly by 31% to earn $3 million this past weekend in theaters, but the film has still put together a run for A24 to be happy with, especially with its reported production cost being at around $20 million. Streaming information has yet to be announced for Babygirl, but after it completes its VOD run on digital platforms, it will likely join other A24 movies on Max.

What Topped the Box Office This Weekend?

The newest arrival, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, finished atop the domestic box office this weekend with $15 million, narrowly beating Mufasa: The Lion King, which grossed $14.2 million during its fourth weekend in theaters. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 also refused to slow down at the box office during its fourth weekend in theaters, adding another $11 million to its domestic total, and Nosferatu scored an additional $6.8 million this weekend, a 47% drop from the weekend prior. Moana 2, A Complete Unknown, and Wicked finished in the fifth, sixth, and seventh spots with $6.5 million, and $5.1 million each.

Babygirl is still playing in most theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Your changes have been saved 3 10 Babygirl Babygirl follows a high-powered CEO, played by Kidman, who jeopardizes her career and family by engaging in a risky affair with her much younger intern, portrayed by Dickinson. The movie explores themes of power dynamics and desire, drawing inspiration from films like Indecent Proposal and Basic Instinct.

Director Halina Reijn Cast Nicole Kidman , Harris Dickinson , Antonio Banderas , Sophie Wilde , John Cenatiempo , Leslie Silva , Anoop Desai , Jean Reno Writers Halina Reijn

