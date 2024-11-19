A24 saw a dreary Tuesday and decided to heat things up a bit, as the studio has dropped a brand-new trailer for the upcoming film, Babygirl. If you thought the first trailer was a sight to behold, the follow-up somehow has even more steaminess between its main characters, with co-leads Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson delivering pulse-pounding performances in a movie about mutual longing. The latest to come from filmmaker Halina Reijn, the movie is a far step away - genre-wise - from her other project with the indie studio, 2022’s blood-soaked horror comedy, Bodies Bodies Bodies. With her new production, the filmmaker will tell the story of an age-gap couple who cross work boundaries to engage in an affair.

In Babygirl, audiences are introduced to Romy (Kidman), a CEO who is in the prime of her career. From an outsider’s perspective, the high-powered woman has a life that many dream of. On top of her job at the top of an incredibly successful corporation, Romy is also married to an incredibly handsome and put-together man (Antonio Banderas), and is a loving mother. But, even with all the success surrounding her, Romy can’t help but yearn for something more. Of course, this is where Dickinson’s character, Samuel, enters the chat. Tall, handsome, and incredibly young, the intern immediately sweeps Romy off her feet and the pair enter into a fast-moving relationship that picks up pace overnight and shakes up both of their lives.

Fastforwarding into their clandestine relationship, the trailer sees Romy and Samuel in the elevator at the office trying to play it cool. Flexing his power in the uneven dynamic, Samuel can be heard in a voiceover threatening to make a phone call that would bring Romy’s house of cards down. The rest of the teaser will have viewers on the edge of their seats with moments from the pair’s unbalanced relationship playing out.

What Else Has Harris Dickinson Been In?

Not only will the movie have audiences thirsting after the 50 Shades of Grey-vibes between the couple at the center, but it will also put a focus on how power dynamics can dangerously play out in a relationship. Joining Kidman and Dickinson in the hot and heavy title is a lineup that includes Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me), Isabel Mar (Showing Up), Victor Slezak (The Notorious Bettie Page), Gaite Jansen (Jett), Anoop Desai (What We Do In the Shadows), Leslie Silva (So Help Me Todd), Esther McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Dolly Wells (Inside Man).

While Kidman is a household name the world over, Dickinson is, in comparison, rather new to the industry. The London native kicked off his career with the 2017 film Beach Rats, which caught the eyes of the right people, as the actor has been rather busy since then. Over the last few years, you’re likely to have spotted him in a handful of titles, including Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Where the Crawdads Sing, and The Iron Claw, as well as the FX on Hulu series, A Murder at the End of the World.

You can check out the latest trailer for Babygirl above and see it in cinemas on December 25.

Release Date December 25, 2024 Director Halina Reijn Cast Nicole Kidman , Harris Dickinson , Antonio Banderas , Sophie Wilde , John Cenatiempo , Leslie Silva , Anoop Desai , Jean Reno Runtime 114 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Halina Reijn Character(s) Romy , Samuel , Jacob , Esme , David , Hazal , Robert Expand

