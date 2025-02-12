The Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson-led Babygirl, which debuted in theaters on Christmas Day, has not only been A24's final movie in 2024 but was also one of its most successful outings yet. While the record brought by the award-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once has yet to be surpassed, the erotic thriller is in a kinky league of its own at the global box office. Now, the movie that has earned Kidman another accolade is getting a Valentine's Day re-release date across the United States, according to Variety.

Babygirl is making its way back to U.S. theaters this February 14, just in time for Valentine's Day. The movie, which earned Kidman a Volpi Cup award for the best actress category and a Golden Globe nomination, follows respective tech CEO Romy Mathis (Kidman), whose illicit affair with a much younger company intern, Samuel (Dickinson), puts both her career and family on the line. Babygirl debuted to mostly positive reviews (complete with a 76% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes), though audiences were less generous with only 48% as of this writing. It also stars The Mask of Zorro's Antonio Banderas as Romy's husband Jacob Mathis and Talk to Me's Sophie Wilde as Romy's assistant Esme Smith, among others. It is written and directed by Bodies Bodies Bodies filmmaker Halina Reijn.

A24's ‘Babygirl’ Has Proven That the Erotic Genre Isn’t Dead Yet