Babylon is set to arrive on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD soon. The physical release of the Academy Award nominated movie, written and directed by Damien Chazelle, will feature forty minutes of special feature for those who want to know about the period film.

The movie will be available on digital from January 31, and it will arrive on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and limited-edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook on March 21. The domestic release will include special features like behind-the-scenes footages and deleted scenes. The bonus content will feature the cast and crew discussing inspirations behind the original story, costume design and how it was fundamental to character development, and the challenges that went into creating over 7,000 costumes for the movie, sneak peeks into Justin Hurwitz’s musical process and how the artistry elevated the film, and deleted scenes, along with some extended scenes.

Babylon follows a multitude of characters in the early days of Hollywood, largely considered a period of decadence. The movie focuses on the excessiveness of the time, following the lives of an ambitious cast of characters trying to stay relevant and remain on top in the industry, a time when everyone was constantly searching for the next best thing. The movie is in running for three Oscars, including Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, and Best Production Design, despite its lackluster reception at the box office, currently having earned just overe $40 million.

Image via Paramount Pictures

The cast of the movie includes massive names like Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li. Other cast members include Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire, Spike Jonze, Jean Smart, Samara Weaving, Max Minghella, Katherine Waterson, Flea, Phoebe Tonkin, Rory Scovel, Lukas Haas, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne, and Damon Gupton. Babylon is produced by Olivia Hamilton, Marc Platt, and Matthew Plouffe. Executive producers include Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel.

Babylon will arrive on digital on January 31 and on Blu-ray, 4K and Ultra HD SteelBook on March 21. Check out a trailer for the film below: