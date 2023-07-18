Just in time for its 30th anniversary, the cult '90s sci-fi series Babylon 5 is headed for Blu-ray. Babylon 5: The Complete Series, containing every episode of J. Michael Straczynski's space opera magnum opus, will be released this December. It will be the first time the series has been remastered in high definition, giving viewers their best look yet at the show's ground-breaking special effects.

The series was a technical marvel for its time; the show's titular space station, Babylon 5, and the space battles that often erupted around it, were all rendered in CG, at a time when similar shows like Star Trek: Deep Space Nine were still using physical starship models. Babylon 5: The Complete Series will include not only all 110 episodes of the series, which ran from 1994 to 1998, but the 1993 feature-length pilot, Babylon 5: The Gathering, that kicked off the series. It will retail for $99.99 US, and can be preordered now, for release on December 5, 2023.

What Is Babylon 5?

Babylon 5 was created by prolific TV writer Straczynski (The Real Ghostbusters, Captain Power and the Soldiers of the Future, the '80s version of The Twilight Zone). Uniquely among TV series at the time, Straczynski plotted out five seasons of the show from the beginning, seeing it as a novel, with each episode a chapter. While this model of TV writing is common today, in the '90s it was revolutionary, especially for a syndicated show, which were traditionally structured to be more episodic. Featuring an ensemble cast of sci-fi veterans like Bruce Boxleitner, Bill Mumy, Andreas Katsulas, and Patricia Tallman, the series began in the year 2257 and centered around Babylon 5, a space station said to be the galaxy's last, best hope for peace. There, humans live amidst a number of alien races, while sinister powers plan to plunge the galaxy into war. Never a huge hit, the show amassed a devoted cult audience for its complex characters and exploration of mature themes; it was also one of the first TV series whose creators used the then-novel internet to interact with the show's fans. The series ended in 1998 after five seasons, 110 episodes, and four TV movies. The show also spawned two short-lived spinoffs: Crusade, which took place five years after Babylon 5's conclusion and was cancelled after one season, and The Legend of the Rangers, which never made it past the pilot stage. Straczynski is also working on a reboot, which is in development at the CW.

Image via Warner Bros. Television

The newly-announced Blu-ray release isn't the only good news for Babylon 5 fans these days. Babylon 5: The Road Home, an all-new Straczynski-penned CG animated feature reuniting Babylon 5's characters (and surviving cast members), is set to be released on Blu-ray, 4K, and video-on-demand on August 15. The trailer for the feature depicts Babylon 5 station commander John Sheridan (Boxleitner) becoming unstuck in time, encountering old friends and foes as he explores the past, future, and alternate realities.

Babylon 5: The Complete Series will be available from online retailers on December 5, and can be preordered now. Stay tuned to Collider for future details.