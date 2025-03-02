Battlestar Galactica is one of the few science fiction series that proves reboots can improve upon their original source material and that television was ready to support a sci-fi franchise that wasn't Star Wars or Star Trek. From its pitch-perfect pilot to nearly every episode that followed, Ronald D. Moore and his creative team brought a grounded approach to their story — well as grounded as "being chased around space by killer robots" as you could get. But the series finale "Daybreak" alienated some fans with its resolution to the Galactica's journey to Earth and the startling revelation that Cylons were the forefathers of humanity. Yes, apparently, we're all descended from killer robots. Even Moore has expressed a few regrets on how "Daybreak" wrapped up the series. "To me, I wanted [Battlestar Galactica] to have a definitive ending...a part of me wishes I hadn't done that," he said at last year's San Diego Comic-Con, though he stood by his decision. Battlestar Galactica fans shouldn't fret, though, since there's another sci-fi series in the same vein with a far more satisfying ending: Babylon 5.

Created by J. Michael Straczynski, Babylon 5 centers around the Babylon 5 space station, which serves as "the last, best hope for peace". It also featured a unique story structure at the time: Straczynski had planned the entire show out for a five season run, meaning that it had a definitive ending. Babylon 5 also featured richly developed characters and surprising plot twists at a time when they weren't commonplace on TV. In fact, the argument could be made that if it weren't for this show, Battlestar Galactica — and the entire era of "Peak TV" — might not have become the norm. But what exactly makes Babylon 5 such a great series?

‘Babylon 5’ Slowly Built Up to Its Main Storyline

At first, Babylon 5 seemed to merely be a hub where various alien races could hash out their differences on neutral ground. But as the show progressed it started to reveal a massive storyline that served as the forefront of a massive intergalactic war. It begins when Babylon 5's commander Jeffrey Sinclair (Michael O'Hare) is unable to remember the last day of a war he fought in involving the alien race known as the Minbari. Slowly, the Minbari reveal that they believe Sinclair carried the soul of the legendary prophet Valen, who would lead them to victory against the alien invaders known as the Shadows. Later on, new commander John Sheridan (Bruce Boxleitner) found himself on the frontlines of the war against the Shadows, even forming an alliance with the Minbari and other worlds to fight them. In the midst of all of this, there were a number of subplots that wound up feeding into the main plotline, including Earth falling under control of a facist government — which caused Sheridan to pull Babylon 5 from the Earth Alliance in protest — and a conflict between two separate groups of telepaths.

Much like Battlestar Galactica, Babylon 5 featured characters who started at one extreme and ended up at another. Sinclair would eventually fulfill the Minbari prophecy by becoming their ambassador — and later, transformed into Valen himself. G'Kar (Andreas Katsulas) and Londo (Peter Jurasik) started off as a pair of dueling ambassadors due to the enmity between their respective races, but ended up in widely different positions of power: G'Kar became a spiritual leader, while Londo eventually became the leader of the Centauri empire — but is manipulated by the Shadows all the while. The way characters could change on a dime not only made them more compelling but actually made sense due to the way the plot was set up. Even the series finale, "Sleeping in Light," brought things full circle: Babylon 5, having fulfilled its purpose, is decommissioned, while Sheridan has one last gathering with his friends before passing on to the next life. But while it was a trend-setting series, Babylon 5 almost never got off the ground.

J. Michael Straczynski Navigated Multiple Production Issues To Complete ‘Babylon 5’