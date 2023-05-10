The Babylon 5 animated movie teased last week by series creator J. Michael Straczynski now has a title and a voice cast. Many of the original series' surviving cast members will reprise their roles in Warner Bros. Animation's Babylon 5: The Road Home. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has debuted a first look at the new animated project, which is set to be released this summer.

The first image shows off the titular space station, Babylon 5, in its newly-animated glory. The station was demolished in the series finale, "Sleeping in Light", but as the episode followed a twenty-year time jump, the film will likely take place before its destruction or in another universe entirely. The film's logline reveals a hint of the plot, enticing the viewer to "travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way, he reunites with some familiar faces, while discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe."

Bruce Boxleitner (Tron) will return to play station commander Sheridan, as will a number of Babylon 5 cast members, including Claudia Christian (9-1-1) as Susan Ivanova, Peter Jurasik (Hill Street Blues) as Londo Mollari, Bill Mumy (Lost in Space) as Lennier, Tracy Scoggins (Dynasty) as Elizabeth Lochley and Patricia Tallman (1990's Night of the Living Dead remake) as Lyta Alexander.

Babylon 5's Cast Members: Gone, But Not Forgotten

Several of Babylon 5's original cast members have passed away since the show aired its last episode in 1998, but their characters will live on in the upcoming feature. The film will also feature Paul Guyet as Zathras (replacing Tim Choate) and Jeffery Sinclair (replacing Michael O'Hare), Anthony Hansen as Michael Garibaldi (replacing Jerry Doyle), Samurai Jack's Phil LaMarr as Dr. Stephen Franklin (replacing Richard Biggs), Andrew Morgado as G’Kar (replacing Andreas Katsulas), and Rebecca Riedy as Delenn (replacing Mira Furlan). Piotr Michael will play John Sheridan's son David, unseen in the original series, and Mara Junot will play a reporter and a computer voice.

Straczynski wrote the film and will executive produce. Matt Peters (Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) will direct the film, with Rick Morales serving as supervising producer. Longtime Warner Bros. Animation veteran Sam Register is the executive producer on the project.

Babylon 5: The Road Home will be released this summer, though an exact date has not yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and check out the trailer for Peters' Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons below.