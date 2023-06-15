Cult '90s sci-fi series Babylon 5 will make its long awaited return in Babylon 5: The Road Home. Series creator J. Michael Straczynski unveiled the first trailer for the animated feature today.

The new trailer offers glimpses of familiar faces and voices, including the Babylon 5 space station's commander, John Sheridan; space battles with Babylon 5's iconic Starfury starfighters; and a horde of insectoid aliens. The official plot synopsis promises audiences will "travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way, he reunites with some familiar faces, while discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe."

Babylon 5: The Long Road To A Revival

Created by veteran TV writer Straczynski (The Real Ghostbusters, Captain Power and the Soldiers of the Future, Murder She Wrote), Babylon 5 debuted in syndication in 1994, a rival show to the bigger-budget Star Trek: Deep Space 9, which also centered around the fragile peace between humans and aliens on a space station. It never became a smash success, but grew a devoted cult audience, aided by Straczynski and other members of the show's creative team who promoted the show using the then-novel medium of the internet. When it ended in 1998 after five seasons, it spawned a spinoff series, Crusade, and a handful of TV movies, but Straczynski has repeatedly attempted to return to the world of Babylon 5. Complicating a revival was the fact that many of its main and recurring cast members have passed away, including Michael O'Hare, Mira Furlan, Andreas Katsulas, and Jerry Doyle; their roles will be recast for The Road Home. However, at last report a reboot was still in the works at the CW.

Babylon 5: The Road Home was written by Straczynski, and directed by WB Animation veteran Matt Peters. Bruce Boxleitner, Claudia Christian, Peter Jurasik, Bill Mumy, Tracy Scoggins and Patricia Tallman will reprise their roles from the original series, and will be joined by new additions Paul Guyet, Anthony Hansen, Phil LaMarr, Andrew Morgado, Rebecca Riedy, Piotr Michael and Mara Junot. Rick Morales will serve as supervising producer, and Sam Register will executive produce.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for Babylon 5: The Road Home below before the film arrives on Blu-ray on August 15.