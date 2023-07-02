J. Michael Straczynski's (Changeling) much loved sci-fi behemoth Babylon 5, which has now spanned nearly 30 years, is making the jump to animation. Accumulating an enormous fan base with its universe-wide lore and ode to its once rival Star Trek, Babylon 5 has spread across various forms of media including comic books, movies, and television, has, until now, almost tried everything in the way it tells its stories. So, upon the announcement of this upcoming animated outing back in May 2023, fans were delighted that, after so many years, the creators of the franchise are still trying to innovate.

That being said, there is no guarantee that the attempt to stay fresh will work, with many fans still tentative about the upcoming release. However, as news filters through, and especially considering the recent release of a trailer, excitement has built and overwhelmed the nerves. So, with that in mind, here is everything we know about Babylon 5: The Road Home so far.

When Is Babylon 5: The Road Home Coming Out?

For quite some time, there was no news of a release date, and it was the absence that singular piece of information that had frustrated fans. However, recently, fans' wishes finally came true when it was announced that Babylon 5: The Road Home would be released on August 15, 2023. This is certainly not long to wait for fans of the franchise to indulge in its astronomical adventures once again.

Where Can You Watch Babylon 5: The Road Home?

Warner Bros Home Entertainment has confirmed that Babylon 5: The Road Home would be getting a direct-to-video release. The movie will launch on home media on Blu-ray, 4K, and video on demand, with no news yet on any further streaming platform releases. However, given the recent merger between HBO Max and Discovery+, with the combination of their streaming platforms being turned into Max, it is possible that Babylon 5: The Road Home could one day end up on the platform, with the much-loved franchise able to bring plenty of fans over to the brand-new service.

Watch the Babylon 5: The Road Home Trailer

Thankfully, on June 15, a trailer for Babylon 5: The Road Home was released. Showing off the new animation style, this trailer projects the same sci-fi energy the franchise is famous for, with the promise of a "mind-bending journey" for the returning John Sheridan a tasty prospect. With so much lore behind it, this movie has the unenviable job of bettering its predecessors, with the trailer going someway to suggest that might happen. The sight of Sheridan falling through a time vortex as he hurtles through multiple timelines is something viewers of the 1994 original could have never dreamed of, and is the sort of plot thread that could only happen with the use of animation. Understandably, Babylon 5 fans were delighted when they saw the trailer, with anticipation for the upcoming release currently higher than ever.

Who's In the Voice Cast of Babylon 5: The Road Home?

For a franchise with such a long and well-versed history, casting can often be a difficult prospect as the series becomes significantly older. If Babylon 5: The Road Home were live-action, then there is a high-likelihood that either new characters would have to be introducer, new actors would have to take on some of the franchise's most loved roles, or de-ageing technology would be used, like in the most recent Indiana Jones movie, which is often considered controversial among fans. However, due to the team behind the movie choosing to animate the narrative, a wonderful selection of the series' original cast are able to reprise their roles. Joining Bruce Boxleitner (Tron) in reprising his role as John Sheridan are the likes of Claudia Christian (Hexed) as Susan Ivanova, Bill Mumy (Lost in Space) as Lennier, Patricia Tallman (Jurassic Park) as Lyta Alexander, Tracy Scoggins (Crusade) as Elizabeth Lochley, and Peter Jurasik (The Longest Ride) as Londo Mallari. Also in the cast are the likes of Phil LaMarr (Pulp Fiction) as Dr. Stephen Franklin, Paul Guyet (League of Legends) as Zathras, Piotr Michael (Lightyear) as David Sheridan, and more.

What Is Babylon 5: The Road Home About?

For a show that revels in its plot, there was never any doubt that the upcoming installment would be jam-packed full of narrative beats. The official plot synopsis for Babylon 5: The Road Home reads:

"Travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way he reunites with some familiar faces, while discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe."

As is evident from the trailer, the plot to this movie is certainly intriguing, and has left fans expecting something breathtaking upon its release. It is beyond all doubt that, given its incredible cast, animation style, and wild plot, Babylon 5: The Road Home is not to be missed.

Who Is Making Babylon 5: The Road Home?

Of course, the aforementioned J. Michael Straczynski is back as writer, and he is joined by director Matt Peters (Shazam!) who will be bringing his experience in the art departments of the likes of Tom and Jerry and others to this animated outing. Joining J. Michael Straczynski as executive producer is Sam Register (Ben 10), with art direction by Matthew Girardi (Birds of Prey).

Are There Any Other Upcoming Babylon 5 Projects?

It was announced back in 2021 that a possible Babylon 5 original reboot was in development at the CW, with it later being pushed back despite original plans for it to launch in late 2023. While much of the talk surrounding the reboot has gone quiet, it has not been definitively canned, so fans can still hope that one day a full-blown revival may hit their screens. In case of any news on a potential reboot, stay tuned to Collider for updates.