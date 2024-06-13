The Big Picture Babylon Berlin Season 4 returns with Charlotte facing personal turmoil and political intrigue in Nazi-era Germany.

Historical context plays a key role as the Nazi party rises, affecting Gereon and Charlotte's investigation into a gang war.

The fan-favorite series continues with fresh noir drama, adapting Volker Kutscher's Gereon Rath Mysteries in Goldstein.

Four years after Babylon Berlin's third season arrived on Netflix in the U.S., the acclaimed German noir series is finally returning stateside this month. Kino Lorber's MHz Choice streaming service will welcome Season 4 on June 25, continuing Charlotte Ritter's (Liv Lisa Fries) and Gereon Rath's (Volker Bruch) story of intrigue and drama as Germany enters the chaotic early 1930s. Ahead of the premiere, Collider can share an exclusive sneak peek at the troubles that await Charlotte as Berlin, and Germany as a whole, undergo an ideological shift.

Babylon Berlin has put Charlotte through the wringer in the lead-up to Season 4. She lost two of her close friends and was disowned by her entire family, including her younger sister Toni (Irene Böhm), after they blamed her for her older sister's blindness. Season 3's finale saw Toni leaving a letter behind at home, warning Charlotte not to follow her. However, in the sneak peek, as Charlotte prepares to take photos of a dead body found in the streets, she looks up and spots her sister among the crowd of onlookers. Toni begins desperately sprinting through civilians and others dressed in Nazi SA uniforms to get away from Charlotte, who gives chase to no avail. Just when it seems things can't get any worse, she's shocked when Gereon, while fleeing the police, bumps into her in a full SA outfit.

Considering the time period, Season 4 will further embrace historical context as it shows the Nazi party kicking into high gear in the final days of the Weimar Republic. Gereon's actions and uncomfortably close relationship with the SA leave Charlotte wondering if he's switched sides and become a "party soldier." The question is how close he truly is with the company he now keeps. Beginning on New Year's Eve, 1930, this season will also primarily center on a gang war erupting into the streets and leading Gereon and Charlotte on separate yet intertwining investigations into the criminal underworld for answers.

'Babylon Berlin' Has Become a Fan-Favorite Stateside

Originally streaming on Netflix, Babylon Berlin has been hailed as an underrated gem by U.S. audiences for its twists and turns as it follows Gereon and Charlotte through the underbelly of Berlin. The series has an impressive 90% overall score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, with the first season even earning a Certified Fresh rating of 100% from critics. Season 4 looks to continue providing quality noir period drama as it adapts the third book in Volker Kutscher's Gereon Rath Mysteries series, Goldstein. In addition to Bruch, Fries, and Böhm, the cast features returning members Benno Fürmann, Lars Eidinger, and Hannah Herzsprung alongside newcomers Mark Ivanier, Barbara Philipp, Moisej Bazijan, Ronald Kukulies, Thomas Arnold, Lenn Kudrjawizki, Hannes Wegener, and Max Raabe.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 will stream exclusively on MHz Choice in the U.S. on June 25. All episodes of Seasons 1-3 are available now. Check out our exclusive sneak peek at what twists Charlotte's story will take next above.

Watch on MHz Choice