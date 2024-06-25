The Big Picture The hit German series Babylon Berlin has been renewed for a fifth and final season, diving into the tumultuous events of February 1933.

The show's success has been global, winning awards and showcasing the best of German television to audiences in over 140 territories.

Fans can expect more suspense and thrills from the upcoming season, as the protagonists face choices that could change the course of history.

As per Variety, the hit German neo-noir series, Babylon Berlin, has been given the green light for a fifth season, although it has been confirmed that the fifth will be the show's last. Season 5 will consist of eight episodes in total, with production set to begin this Fall. Originally debuting back in 2017, the show's deep sense of mystery and dedication to providing nuanced thrills made it a quick favorite of viewers, with three subsequent seasons packed full of action and suspense. The most recent fourth season debuted on US screens on June 25, which came after a four-year hiatus following Netflix's decision to leave the show behind.

In a statement cited on Variety, the writing-directing team of Henk Handlogten, Achim von Borries, and Tom Tykwer discussed what fans can expect from the fifth season, with 1933 set to be examined in detail. The trio said:

"In the final season of ‘Babylon Berlin,’ we put February 1933 under the magnifying glass: Rarely has a society been torn apart more radically in such a short period of time than Germany in this chaotic month. Not only Gereon Rath and Charlotte Ritter – but all our protagonists also must realize that they only have a few options left: subordinate themselves, risk their lives in open opposition, retreat into inner emigration or flee into exile. However, this decisive month also opens the possibility of changing the course of history at the last second."

'Babylon Berlin' Has Been a Worldwide Triumph

When Babylon Berlin first debuted, the aforementioned trio of creators could never have guessed just how much of a hit the show would become. Eventually being sold to more than 140 territories, the show has made fair stars out of the likes of Volker Bruch and Liv Lisa Fries, with both winning awards for their performances. The series itself has won the inaugural European Achievement in Fiction Series Award at the European Film Awards, four German Television Awards, and the Grand Prize at the Seoul International Drama Awards, as well as many other achievements.

As quoted on Variety, the ARD Degeto Film CEO, Thomas Schreiber, has weighed in on the show's success with a global audience, gushing over how the series has put the best of German television on a worldwide stage. Schreiber said:

"‘Babylon Berlin’ has set standards and proven: Germany can produce internationally successful series. We at ARD Degeto are pleased that we can deliver on our promise and bring the fans another season – from ARD with SWR, WDR and Radio Bremen, together with our strong partners X Filme and Beta Film. The gripping novel and the terrific cast promise a TV experience that will thrill Babylon Berlin fans once again."

