Babylon Berlin never failed to deliver impressive critical feedback from the first up to the fourth season. Lauded for its commitment to providing profound thrills, action, and mysteries, the hit German neo-noir series based on Volker Kutscher's Gereon Rath novel series has also proven to be a hit among audiences since its debut back in 2017, with the very first season having garnered a total of 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, complete with a staggering 100% critics score. It was announced last year that Babylon Berlin had been renewed for a fifth season. However, it will also serve as its last. Now, according to Deadline, the creatives behind Babylon Berlin are now gearing up for the show's final journey.

Production on Season 5 has already commenced, per Deadline's report. Beta Film confirmed that the upcoming fifth season will reunite Volker Bruch's Inspector Gereon Rath and Liv Lisa Fries’ Charlotte Ritter "for a final investigation, driven by a glimpse of hope to avoid Germany’s darkest period," set during Adolf Hitler's appointment as Reich Chancellor in 1933. In a statement, series creators Tom Tykwer, Henk Handloegten, and Achim von Borries plan to make the upcoming season remarkable for fans, saying that they were "working non-stop to make the new season as spectacular as possible in terms of the look, locations and one of the most integral parts of the series: the music.” They added that Season 5's soundtrack will set the new season apart from the first four seasons.

’Babylon Berlin’ Has Become a Hit in the United States

Image via Beta Film/Deadline

Set during the Weimar Republic, Babylon Berlin follows police inspector Gereon Rath, who is assigned on a secret mission to investigate one of Berlin's biggest extortion rings. He is joined by Charlotte Ritter, who aspires to become Berlin Police's first-ever female police inspector. Netflix was home to the hit series for the first three seasons until the streamer removed the show from its library in 2024. MHz Choice then decided to become the show's new exclusive domestic home. While it was considered Netflix's underrated gem back then, there is no denying the platform helped the series reach its rightful audiences with consistently favorable feedback from audiences and critics alike from the first up to the fourth season. Season 5 is, of course, expected to continue the show's critical trend. However, considering that Babylon Berlin Season 5 has just started production, the release date has not been revealed yet.

In addition to announcing the start of production for Season 5, a first-look image has also been unveiled, which you can check above. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates about Babylon Berlin Season 5.

Source: Deadline