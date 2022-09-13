Paramount Pictures has just released new character posters for the upcoming Damien Chazelle Hollywood epic Babylon, and you might want to grab some streamers and a gin martini because the new posters will have you wishing for a good old-fashioned party. Babylon is set to premiere in a limited theatrical release on December 25, 2022, and will have its wide release on January 6, 2023.

Babylon comes from La La Land director Chazelle and is yet another ode to the magic of the haunted and mythic California city of Los Angeles. But unlike La La Land, which was a portrait of two young talents trying to navigate passion and compromise both in their romantic and professional lives, Babylon will be a large-scale epic set in the glittering and decrepit world of 1920s Los Angeles. The film will track the rise and fall of multiple characters each at a different point in their intersection with the ever-evolving business of the show. In particular, the film will examine the treacherous transition between silent and 'talkie' films.

Babylon stars a wide-ranging cast led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The film's ensemble cast includes Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart. And as Collider previously reported, Tobey Maguire is joining the film in the role of Charlie Chaplin, the legendary silent film star and architect of Modern Hollywood.

The new posters, released today, show stills of each of the cast isolated in their own poster. Each poster shows the subject caught in a precariously captured moment in which they are placed in the center of the action. Brad Pitt's character, Jack Conrad, plays the perfect MC, looking out over the crowd hands raised, wearing sunglasses. Robbie, on the other hand, is all chaos in her role as Nellie LaRoy, an actress who moves the spotlight with her wherever she goes. Her hair is in motion waved around her face like a golden corona as she tosses up the skirt of her red dress. Diego Calva's Manny Torres is also showcased with his own poster, which is a lot more low-key than Robbie or Pitt's. Instead of centering himself in a crowd, Manny lays splayed in the corner, next to a discarded golden horse head and a deflating balloon. He looks out to the viewer knowingly.

It will still be a few months before you can watch Babylon, which is set to have its wide theatrical release on January 6, 2023. Until then, you can take a look at the new posters below.