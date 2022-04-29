Based on CinemaCon footage, it's been confirmed that Tobey Maguire will be playing silent film icon Charlie Chaplin in Damien Chazelle's upcoming film, Babylon. Prior to now, it was not known who Maguire would be playing in the film. The role is particularly exciting not just for Maguire's versatility and talent as an actor, but also the momentum he's currently riding from reprising his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The footage screened at CinemaCon also unveiled who some other actors in the film will be playing, namely Brad Pitt as silent film actor John Gilbert and Margot Robbie as Clara Bow, an iconic actress who successfully transitioned into "talkies" and was known as 'The It Girl' of Hollywood. It's been known that Chazelle's next film will cover 1920's Hollywood, so these castings are not too much of a surprise. Babylon could also mark the start of a strong partnership between the director and Maguire, as the latter is also a producer on the film.

Pitt, Robbie, and Maguire will lead an ensemble cast that also includes Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Samara Weaving, Lukas Haas, Rory Scovel, P.J. Byrne, Spike Jonze, Chloe Fineman, Jeff Garlin, and Jean Smart. None of their roles are known, though the CinemaCon footage did additionally reveal that Max Minghella will portray Irving Thalberg, a film producer known in Hollywood as 'The Boy Wonder.' The film is expected to encompass a massive scale, with a current runtime of three hours and five minutes.

Related: Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon' Wraps Filming, but Who Took Home the Vintage Clapperboard From Set?

Babylon is Chazelle's first film since his criminally underrated Neil Armstrong biopic First Man in 2018, which starred Ryan Gosling. He truly broke out into mainstream Hollywood with his feature film debut Whiplash, which led J.K. Simmons to his first Academy Award as the cold-hearted music instructor Terence Fletcher. La La Land is what most audiences will recognize him for, and is the film for which he won the Academy Award for Best Director. That film earned fourteen Academy Award nominations, which ties the record for the most nominations of any film. It won six of those fourteen nominations.

Babylon will hit theaters on December 25.

'Echo': Devery Jacobs Joins Alaqua Cox in ‘Hawkeye’ Spin-off Series

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

John Lutz (195 Articles Published) John Lutz is a Weekend Film/Television News Writer for Collider. He joined the team in the summer of 2021, but has been an avid fan and follower of the site for years. With a Bachelor's Degree in journalism, John has always enjoyed writing, particularly for film and television, going so far as to minor in film studies. He manages all of the written content for the independent podcast Post-Credit Brews, in addition to serving as a co-host. John is an avid fan of the MCU, action, and sci-fi films, but also enjoys a good thriller or work from a true cinematic auteur. His passion also extends into television, and he will riot if Bob Odenkirk doesn't win an Emmy Award by the end of Better Call Saul's run. More From John Lutz

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe