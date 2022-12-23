Editor's Note: The following contains Babylon spoilers and references to suicide.In the middle of all the cacophony and madness of Babylon, there is the constant presence of death. Writer/director Damien Chazelle frequently inserts moments where people's demises are mentioned or seen before everybody quickly moves on. A great example of this comes from a newscaster nonchalantly delivering the news that a fangirl of movie star Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt) has killed herself over his new marriage before this announcer quickly moves on to other material. There’s no time to linger on this tragic passing or the greatest forces that informed it…time to shift focus to something new and exciting! These characters and the world they inhabit can't recognize mortality for any more than a few seconds. If they don't think or linger on death, surely they can outrun it too. They're movie stars! In Hollywood! In the roaring 20s! How can death come for them?

But the quietly ominous presence of death throughout Babylon underscores that we are bearing witness to flesh-and-blood people, even though they party like they're gods. They can run all they want, but death is constantly rearing its head throughout their world in varying but consistently ominous ways.

'Babylon' Treats Death Dismissively

It isn’t just in an in-universe newsreel that the world of Babylon is quick to dismiss death. The editing and pacing of the film itself reflect the way characters like Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie) and their superiors confront, or rather don’t, the concept of death. If a character dies on-screen in Babylon, it’s going to be depicted in a frank, detached manner through the camerawork while Tom Cross’ editing will be all too happy to speed right by it. Chazelle’s movies have often had a go-go-go intensity to them, but Babylon fascinatingly translates this quality into a way of reflecting how nonchalantly people in old-timey Hollywood shrug away the very presence of death.

An early instance of this phenomenon comes during the shooting of a big battle scene in an epic period piece movie. It’s the first time Babylon protagonist Manny Torres (Diego Calva) has ever been on a film set and he gets a rude awakening to the brutality that occurs in these domains once he and other key personnel in the film discover that one of the extras is dead. Impaled on a giant sword, Torres is shown to be agog at this death, but the other men around him quickly make excuses for why this guy perished (“he was always a drinker,” one person remarks). These observations on the on-set corpse only transpire for mere moments before the camera quickly cuts away to another belabored challenge the crew is facing in pulling off this shoot.

There is no funeral here for this extra, no tears shed over the loss of life, just as the suicide of that fangirl is nonchalantly tossed off in a newsreel. Mortality is something these artists are looking to escape at all costs. They want to have existences that are meaningful, inspiring, and downright legendary, not lives that could come to an end at the drop of a hat. Maintaining that mindset, not to mention the determination to complete a movie no matter the cost, means that death is handwaved away in this universe. Chazelle makes sure that the audience is still aware of death’s existence, though, which lends a tragic undercurrent to the lives of the primary Babylon characters. They’re all seeking to avoid something none of us can outrun.

The dismissive attitude towards death is reaffirmed later on during LaRoy’s first time starring in a sound picture. This process requires a cameraman to operate the camera in a tight wooden box, with no A/C or holes to help let in air. This cameraman eventually perishes, as seen when his lifeless body collapses out of the box after a successful take. While there’s initial quietness surrounding the sudden appearance of a corpse on the set, the death doesn’t linger in the air for long. Once again, the camera cuts away to a glossy premiere and party, with this demise intentionally leaving minimal ripple effects on the story.

There’s a quietly eerie quality to how life just goes on, the gears of the Hollywood machine always turning, even as on-set deaths pile up. It’s like watching people on a cruise ship continuing to eat, dance, and relax even as their ship sinks into the ocean. But even the most oblivious or hopeful souls can never permanently outrun the presence of death. Conrad eventually gets vivid reminders of this in two of Babylon’s most impactful sequences.

Jack Conrad’s Brushes With Mortality

Throughout Babylon, Conrad has recurring encounters with producer George Munn (Lukas Haas), a man in a constant state of heartbreak. Whenever Conrad runs into this guy, Munn is pouring his heart out over a lady who left him or the idea that he'll always be lonely. Conrad isn't all that concerned with Munn's pervasive state of sorrow, usually cracking jokes about his buddy's troubles or asking his lady friends if they'll just make idle chit-chat with Munn. However, midway through Babylon, Conrad receives a devastating phone call: Munn shot himself the previous night.

Suddenly, for the first time in Babylon, an on-screen character really absorbs the prospect of dying and the weight of losing somebody. The usually unflappable Conrad is suddenly at a loss for words beyond murmuring phrases like “he was the first one to say I had talent.” The concept of mortality is now unavoidable in Conrad’s eyes while the weight of wondering whether or not he could’ve done something to prevent Munn’s suicide also lingers in his brain. It all proves so much for Conrad that not only does he retreat into his mode of denying mortality, but he unleashes a torrent of verbal abuse against his wife, Estelle Conrad (Katherine Waterston). He proclaims to her in his tirade that the artform of movies that she looks down on (Conrad is a stage actress) has meaning and that the work he does on the silver screen is incredibly impactful. Rather than be vulnerable and sit in the sorrow of loss, Munn must get angry, detach himself from other people, and convince himself as much as others of the significance of his existence.

The death of Munn doesn’t just solidify the tormented psyche of Conrad, but it also establishes how, with one or two exceptions, the most prominent characters in Babylon that end up dying don’t perish on-screen. If we’ve spent significant amounts of time with an individual in this film, then their passing will occur off-screen. It’s another way Babylon shifts the focus to how people respond, or rather don’t respond, to reminders that we’re all heading to the grave whether we’re a king or a pauper.

The inevitability of matters like death is reaffirmed in a fascinating tête-à-tête between journalist Elinor St. John (Jean Smart) and Conrad. Within this exchange, Conrad asks St. John why she had to publish a piece declaring him over the hill. This inspires this experienced writer to deliver a monologue about how a fall in the film industry is as inevitable as death itself. It’s another one of those permanent fixtures of existence that Conrad and the other Babylon characters believe they can evade. St. John does provide some comfort to Conrad in noting that, as a movie star, he, unlike most people, will achieve some form of immortality simply by being in films. She remarks how, in 50 years, somebody could still watch Conrad’s movies, and there he’d be, on the silver screen, alive and well again.

But his mortal body will pass. Just like all of ours.

'Babylon's Ending Explores the Inevitability of Death

The home stretch of Babylon ratchets up the presence of death, with this force finally closing its arms around the movie’s most important characters. Conrad shoots himself in a hotel room while St. John, that seemingly permanent fixture of any movie set in California, is revealed within a whirlwind montage of newspaper headlines form the late 1930s to have finally passed away. Both of these demises, like the passing of Munn, happen off-screen Meanwhile, Nellie LaRoy finally seems to have some internal peace when she tells Torres that she’s accepted her fate, that death is imminent. When we last see her, she’s strolling around in the middle of a darkened street, walking away from the camera deeper and deeper into the pitch-black void. There’s an emotionally complicated to this demise, with part of that web of feelings including the poignancy of her finally facing down something (the concept of death) that always terrified her.

These final moments for the most prominent players in the sweeping saga of Babylon prove so resonant because they involve a phenomenon that we all struggle with. Who wants to be relaxed about the prospect of dying? The idea that our time on this Earth is finite, that our existence could come screeching to a halt any second, those are terrifying ideas. Like many weighty ideas or tasks, human beings (myself included) tend to find ways to keep their minds off such overwhelming notions. No wonder the lead characters of Babylon pour themselves into drugs, partying, filmmaking, anything that can provide a sense of escape from the inescapable. None of us may ever attend a party in 1927 that gets crashed by an elephant, but we can all relate to being daunted by the idea of death and often exploring ill-advised routes to avoid its presence.

It isn’t easy coping with death. I’m not sure anybody ever really gets it “right” in terms of figuring out how to process our mortality. Within LaRoy, Chazelle, after three hours of brutality and debauchery, offers some hope. After a whole film of living a façade (right down to her introduction where she claims to be a movie star despite never appearing in a motion picture) and finding every which way (but especially gambling) to escape her psychological turmoil, LaRoy finally gives in. She doesn’t need to control everything or have an elaborate plan or change every aspect of herself to appease other people. She can just let the inevitable parts of life wash over her and not be terrified of those aspects of existence. She’s last seen walking towards a physical manifestation of death rather than running from it or finding a way to block it out. Perhaps we should all try and do more of the same.

There’s a reason people have been using the idea of grappling with mortality for centuries in storytelling, including in some of the most acclaimed plays by Anton Chekhov and William Shakespeare. Struggling to defy our mortality is often something that permeates our everyday lives to such a degree that we may not even notice how it molds our actions. The fascinating ways this notion informs the characters and vivid filmmaking of Babylon (particularly in its editing) are bound to inspire further art that explores other corners of how human beings cope with the concept of death. Those themes, and the art that explores them, live eternal. Meanwhile, the human beings who contemplate those themes and make that art, as the characters in Babylon can attest, will inevitably succumb to the same fate that comes for us all.