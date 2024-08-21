The Big Picture Babylon, a 2014 British series starring James Nesbitt, is now available on Netflix after about 10 years.

The show follows American PR consultant Liz Garvey as she tries to reform the Metropolitan Police communications department.

Despite its comedic genre, Babylon is an engaging and funny series with an impressive cast of British comedians.

This 2014 British series starring James Nesbitt has made its way to the popular streamer Netflix, according to Digital Spy, and about 10 years following its release. Babylon, which premiered on Channel 4 in February 2014 with its pilot episode, comprises seven episodes which ran until December of the same year. However, in the U.S., Babylon aired from January to December 2015. Danny Boyle directed the comedy drama production with Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong, writers for Peep Show and Fresh Meat, handling the script.

The London-set production is centered on American PR consultant Liz Garvey (Brit Marling), who is taken on by Metropolitan Police Commissioner Richard Miller (Nesbitt) to help reform the force's communications department with some contemporary touches. Liz’s conflicts with her own department and legal bureaucracy are also highlighted in the show. In addition to Nesbitt and Marling, others featured in Babylon are Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya, Nicola Walker (Mary & George), Paterson Joseph (Wonka), Bertie Carvel (Doctor Foster), Stuart Martin (Rebel Moon), Jim Howick (Ghosts) and Jill Halfpenny (The Long Shadow).

Branded as a “workplace satire,” Babylon is a combination of office drama and some humorous moments which don’t define the series. It received generally favorable reviews following its release and currently has a fresh rating of 74% on Rotten Tomatoes from 19 reviews, with the remark as displayed on the site reading, "Babylon successfully combines two genres into one show, adding great actors and timely subject to stealthy wit and hard-hitting drama."

'Babylon' Is “Engrossing and Wonderfully Funny”

Despite Babylon’s comedic genre, it may not be an easy binge-watch similar to Sundance TV's other series. However, it promises to be “engrossing and wonderfully funny” based on Collider’s review, which also praises the show for its “incredible cast of familiar British comedians who are all playing against type.”

Apparently, Babylon isn't Nesbitt's only Channel 4 show available on Netflix, as his 2022 series Suspect was also added to the streamer earlier this month. The show, which premiered in 2019, has now run for three seasons, with Nesbitt seen portraying detective Danny Frater, who is trying to uncover the mystery behind his estranged daughter's death. Others included in Suspect are Anne-Marie Duff (Sex Education), Ben Miller (Death in Paradise), Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who), Sam Heughan (Outlander), Niamh Algar (Malpractice) and Richard E Grant. Presently, Nesbitt is working on Netflix's new Harlan Coben series Missing You.

Babylon is currently streaming on Netflix. Check out its trailer above.

