Though multi-Oscar-winning La La Land (2016) became the subject of an unexpected controversy when it was falsely announced as Best Picture at the Academy Awards instead of the rightful winner Moonlight (2016), writer and director Damien Chazelle still won big that night when he received the Best Director award and has since become one of the most ambitious and beloved filmmakers working today. With the stressful jazz-fueled thrill ride that is Whiplash (2014), the love letter to classic Hollywood musicals that is La La Land, and the gorgeous galactic biopic that is First Man (2018), Chazelle has quickly established a rock-solid track record for delivering visually stunning and narratively gripping feature films.

Where La La Land is a mostly lighthearted and joyous tribute to Hollywood and the dreamers who reside in it, Chazelle's latest film is going to shine a spotlight onto the darker side of the filmmaking hub. Babylon (2022) has been in the works for quite some time now, featuring a majorly impressive cast list with names including Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey), Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Diego Calva (I Promise You Anarchy), Jean Smart (Garden State), Tobey Maguire (The Great Gatsby), Li Jun Li (The Excorcist), Jovan Adepo (Fences), and many more of some of the biggest names in the current filmmaking industry.

With a cast like that, one can only imagine the possibilities Chazelle will take with this much darker commentary on the movie industry, and while the anticipated feature film was initially planned to release early next year, it was recently moved up so those looking forward to Babylon won't need to wait until 2023. To find out exactly how to watch Babylon in 2022, simply read on.

Audiences everywhere can see Margot Robbie "fight a f**king snake" as an early Christmas present when Babylon makes its debut on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Is Babylon Being Released on Streaming?

No word yet on a streaming release date, but given that Paramount won the bidding war for the rights to Babylon, Paramount+ is the most likely contender for a streaming home. There are currently two pricing plans available for Paramount+, the first being the base Essential plan that costs $4.99 USD per month at $49.99 USD per year, which provides access to Paramount+'s entire catalog with limited ads. The second is a Premium plan that removes ads entirely and provides full access to the live-CBS channel and all its programming, with this option costing $9.99 USD per month at $99.99 USD per year.

Is Babylon Coming to Movie Theaters?

Babylon will be released exclusively in theaters upon its premiere this December, which is fitting given that the film takes place during the golden era of Hollywood. Chazelle and producer Matthew Plouffe have also spoken about the difficulty of getting movies to the big screen. Acknowledging the way the industry is now dominated by direct-to-streaming and day-and-date releases, Chazelle said, “There is a fight to be fought. I’m an optimist, but there is work to be done.”

Babylon Showtimes

You can use the following links to check for Babylon showtimes and tickets at a theater near you:

Watch the Babylon Trailer

The uncensored red-band trailer for Babylon is a raunchy, cocaine-fueled thrill ride from start to finish. The teaser starts off with the introduction of protagonists Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie) and Manny Torres (Diego Calva) doing lines of cocaine in a back room as they describe their dreams of creating art that has a lasting impact. The trailer then rapidly cuts to a chaotic party scene that's packed to the brim with Hollywood's biggest stars. One of those stars is Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt), the archetype of an alcoholic, drug-addicted, egotistical leading man who seemingly has zero regard for personal health or safety. What starts out as a dream come true for Nellie and Manny quickly devolves into a nightmare come to life, as they get in too deep into the shadier aspects of show business and struggle to find their way out. Whatever the two heroes have themselves wrapped up in must be severe, as it's enough to make even Tobey Maguire's character scream "what the f**k".

What Is the Plot of Babylon?

Despite the recent confirmation that the film will be over three hours long, the official synopsis for Babylon keeps things short and sweet:

A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

We do know that the film is roughly set in the 1920s, in the ironically named "City of Angels" that is Los Angeles. Many have compared the film's concept to The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), and that's not just because Margot Robbie is starring in the film. The ever-brief synopsis does give the impression that Babylon will be a dark look into what many aspiring artists find in Hollywood. They expect a place where they can thrive as an artist and become a star known around the world, but what they get may very well be a downward spiral into depravity and madness.

Where Can You Watch Damien Chazelle's Previous Movies?

All three of Damien Chazelle's previous feature films can be found online, but each of them is on a completely different platform.

Whiplash (2014): An extended version of Chazelle's short of the same name, Whiplash is known to many as the breakout role of Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) and the film that earned legendary and prolific character actor J.K. Simmons (Spider-Man) his first Academy Award win. It's also another story that exposes the lengths someone is willing to go to as a means to find success, with Teller's character of Andrew being willing to push himself to the physical and mental brink just so he can impress his physically and psychologically abusive jazz instructor. Whiplash is available to stream on Tubi TV.

La La Land (2016): A practical tonal opposite to Whiplash in virtually every way, La La Land may be a flashy, colorful musical, but it doesn't cheapen the effect that show business can have on everyday people. Following a couple consisting of aspiring actor Mia (Emma Stone) and dedicated jazz pianist Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), La La Land is a bittersweet look into how the romance found in the City of Angels can be a strong contradiction to accomplishing one's ambitions and career goals. La La Land is currently available on Prime Video.

First Man (2018): Chazelle reteams with Ryan Gosling for the director's first-ever biopic, this one, of course, chronicling the life of Neil Armstrong and his historic role as the first man to step on the moon. Not only is Chazelle able to capture the almost otherworldly beauty that Neil and his companions saw on their mission to the stars, but he also delves deeper into the often overlooked dangers of space travel and the many fatal speedbumps that Armstrong's predecessors faced. First Man is currently available to rent at most online movie rental services.

