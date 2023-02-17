If you are working your schedule and trying to squeeze in most of all Oscar nominees in time for the March 12 ceremony, Paramount+ has great news that might help you. The streaming platform announced today that one of this year’s nominees, Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood epic Babylon, will become available to stream on its catalog as early as next week. Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Tobey Maguire, the three-hour glamour fest is a celebration of cinema, set in the 1920s Los Angeles.

Even though Babylon is a title that divided opinions, it is certainly a film that is worth checking out during award season. Its runtime may be a problem for some, but Collider’s own Ross Bonaime wrote in his review that rhythm is hardly a problem for the movie. Bonaime also added that Babylon’s opening scene puts other Damien Chazelle movie beginnings “to shame,” so you’ll want to check out at least that part. And then there’s the extended cast that features Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Olivia Hamilton, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Li Jun Li, and many others.

All Babylon Oscar Nominations

Babylon was nominated in three categories: Best Production Design and Best Costume Design—which are practically mandatory for these types of films to excel at—and Best Original Score. The movie was also nominated in the very same categories at the BAFTAs, and its ensemble cast was nominated at the 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Start of Talkies Is One of the Main Elements of Babylon

The movie is also an interesting account of an important transition in the History of cinema: when silent movies started getting replaced by the ones with sound, which initially became known as “talkies.” Since any massive change tends to put people on edge, some Hollywood actors became worried (or downright desperate) about the future of their careers, while others embraced the change and accepted that it was a natural process. In order to illustrate that, at the time of the release of Babylon in cinemas, Paramount released two trailers that played up those contrasting elements in the story.

Damien Chazelle is the youngest director ever to win the Academy Award for Best Direction, due to his work on La La Land. He also frequently doubles down as screenwriter, and has helmed other acclaimed titles like Whiplash and First Man. Known for his tendency of recording scene rehearsals on his iPhone, Chazelle recently shared a video of Margot Robbie and Diego Calva playing their characters in the early days of Babylon—all done in his backyard.

You’ll be able to stream Babylon on Paramount+ starting on February 21.

Check out the trailer for the movie below: