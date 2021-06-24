The Babylon’s Fall announcement trailer has revealed the cooperative action game will be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Now, a Japanese interview with Square Enix confirms the game will feature cross-play, allowing players from different platforms to join into their quest to climb the mythic Babylon’s Tower and reach the Heavens.

The reveal trailer presented by Square Enix during the E3 2021 showed Babylon’s Fall will use the best action elements developer PlatinumGames is known for. From the trailer, we can see that Babylon’s Fall brings out the same frantic combat we can see in other Platinum titles, such as Bayonetta and NieR Automata. The novelty is that this is a cooperative game in which up to four players can join forces to climb the tower and defeat the powerful creatures that stand in their way.

While cross-play is confirmed for Babylon’s Fall, the game won’t allow for couch-coop, which means two players cannot play side-by-side using a single platform. Babylon’s Fall will also force players to remain online in order to save progress, a necessity introduced by the presence of microtransactions. The microtransactions are said to only add visual changes without affecting Babylon’s Fall gameplay, but they will be attached to a single platform and account. While the game does have cross-play, it won’t support either cross-save or cross-pay, meaning that progression and microtransactions made in one platform can not be transferred to another.

Babylon’s Fall will release on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, with cross-play being available between these platforms. You can sign up for Babylon’s Fall closed betas here, with the first closed beta test expected in late July for PC users. Check out Babylon’s Fall announcement trailer below.

