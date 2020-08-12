Netflix Announces Title, Release Date for ‘Babysitter’ Sequel

Back in 2017 Netflix unleashed horror-comedy The Babysitter just in time for Halloween. Based on a buzzy script by Brian Duffield, the McG-directed romp was fun and silly and was our first introduction to the very amazing Samara Weaving, who would go on to co-star in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Ready or Not and can be seen in the upcoming Bill & Ted Face the Music later this month. And in 2019, Netflix announced that there would be a follow-up to The Babysitter, once again directed by McG, out in 2020. Now we have a title and release date.

Spooky season starts early this year, when The Babysitter: Killer Queen debuts on September 10. The official synopsis reveals the storyline for this installment: ““Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole’s trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.” Sounds about right.

Judah Lewis, Hana Mae Lee, Robbie Amell, Bella Thorne, Emily Alyn Lind, Andrew Bachelor, Ken Marino and Leslie Bibb are returning for the first film and judging by the first images, the sequel looks like it will recapture that same mixture of kitschy, PG-13-y horror fun that made the first film such a blast to watch. Although the loss of Weaving is tough. Hopefully there are more gonzo surprises in store on September 10.