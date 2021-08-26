We already knew The Baby-Sitters Club would be coming back for Season 2 — but now, we have an official release date! Netflix has confirmed that the second season of the hit teen dramedy series, adapted from the bestselling books by Ann M. Martin, will premiere October 11 with a total of 8 episodes. Alongside the news, a new set of first-look images from the upcoming season have been released, which showcase newbie BSC members Mallory Pike and Jessi Ramsey settling into their club roles and Mary Anne's blossoming romance with Logan Bruno.

Rachel Shukert, executive producer and series creator, spoke about the ways in which the second season will differ from the first:

"In Season 2, we really get to see a maturation of the club, and of the girls. There are two new members, they're all a year older and have more experience running a business, deeper friendships and are growing into a deeper understanding of themselves as people. We also wanted to continue exploring themes that allow all young viewers to see themselves represented on screen, while also dealing obliquely with many of the things we've all been through in the past year: loss, change, responsibility, and trying to find joy and meaning in unexpected places. I'm so excited for everyone to be back in Stoneybrook and back in business!"

Image via Netflix

The Baby-Sitters Club stars Sophie Grace as Kristy Thomas, Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier, Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi, Shay Rudolph as Stacey McGill, Kyndra Sanchez as Dawn Schafer (taking over from Xochitl Gomez who played the role in Season 1), Vivian Watson as Mallory Pike, Anais Lee as Jessi Ramsey, Alicia Silverstone as Kristy's mom Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, Mark Feuerstein as Kristy's stepdad Watson Brewer, and Marc Evan Jackson as Mary Anne's dad Richard Spier.

Executive producers for the series alongside Shukert are Lucia Aniello, Michael De Luca, Lucy Kitada, Sascha Rothchild, Walden Media’s Naia Cucukov, Ben Forrer, and Frank Smith, as well as Martin herself.

The second season of The Baby-Sitters Club will premiere October 11 on Netflix, with Season 1 currently available to stream. Check out more images from Season 2 below!

Here's the official synopsis for Season 2 of The Baby-Sitters Club:

Based on the best-selling book series by Ann M. Martin, The Baby-Sitters Club is a contemporary dramedy that follows the friendship and adventures of seven friends as they start their own babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut. As demand for their club continues to grow, founders Kristy Thomas, Mary-Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer have now welcomed Mallory Pike and Jessi Ramsey to their ranks. With the new school year comes booming business, new relationships, personal journeys, and important lessons, but through it all the club is there for each other every step of the way.

