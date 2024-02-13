The Big Picture Kelsey Toussant, a contestant on The Bachelor, is an actor who has appeared in movies like Barbie and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Kelsey has had limited time with Joey, the bachelor, but she made a strong impression during a tennis date.

Kelsey received a rose and is still in the running for the final rose, but she will need more time to build a connection with Joey.

Joey Graziadei's season started with him meeting 32 women. From the start, he had his heart set on one of the women vying for this love. While competing on a reality television series for love isn't ideal for some, as it turns out, Season 28's cast had varying experiences being in front of the camera before their stint on the ABC series.

One of the ladies works as an actor. She was not only in a superhero movie, but she's in the Oscar-nominated film, Barbie! Here is what we know about the impressive lady and what her connection is with Joey so far.

Kelsey Toussant Had a Part in 'Barbie' Before 'The Bachelor'

It's rare to see an actor as a contestant on The Bachelor, as it's a show where women are constantly asked if they're on the show for the right reasons. But there have been some cases where women had previous experience in television. Season 28 not only had one actress, but she was in the biggest movie of the year.

Kelsey Toussant, or Kelsey T., works as an actor, realtor, and boutique owner. Her top credit is "Miss Universe Jamaica" in Barbie. She also made it into the Marvel Cinematic Universe by playing a Dairy Queen employee in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Before that, she had small roles in How I Met Your Father, House Party, Send Help, and Made for Love.

Kelsey is 31 and lives in Los Angeles, California. The actor's Instagram account has a few pictures of her costumes on set. One of them was from a commercial that involved rapper, Doja Cat.

Kelsey Catches 'The Bachelor's' Attention

In week 3, Joey went on a one-on-one date with Jenn Tran. He taught her how to surf, and she opened up about her family history. Later in the episode, Kelsey went on a group tennis date. "The date card said, 'I'm tired of playing singles,'" Kelsey told the camera. "You know what? Me too." The duo played tennis in costumes. Kelsey was butter and Evaline Clark was a lobster. Joey said the highlight of the day was Kelsey's moving butter cap. He said she was having a good time, which is what he was looking for at the end of the day. The pair won their first match and made it into the final. In the end, Kelsey receives a rose and is still in the running for the final rose. However, she is going to need more time with Joey to build a connection.

