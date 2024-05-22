The Big Picture Underwood and Brown are expecting their first child via surrogate, facing challenges with low sperm count.

This just in — former Bachelor Colton Underwood is expecting his first child with husband Jordan C. Brown! The couple just announced the news on Instagram, revealing that their baby boy will be arriving in fall 2024. Underwood initially joined the reality franchise during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018. After that, he went on to lead The Bachelor Season 23 the following year where he found love with Cassie Randolph. However, the two of them ended their relationship with a messy breakup in 2020.

A year later, in 2021, Underwood publicly came out as gay and began dating his now-husband Brown. In an emotional interview on Good Morning America, the reality star opened up about how he was never planning on being honest with the world about his sexuality. However, he eventually realized that he didn’t want to spend his entire life pretending to be a straight man.

Soon after that, Underwood also announced his Netflix reality TV series Coming Out Colton following the reality star as he comes out of the closet. The unscripted series featured six episodes and premiered on December 3, 2021. In February 2022, The Bachelor Nation alum announced that he was engaged to Brown. A year later in May, the two lovebirds tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Napa Valley and now, things have come full circle for the reality star as the couple welcomes their first child.

The Journey to Fatherhood Wasn’t Easy For Underwood and Brown

In an interview with Men’s Health, Underwood revealed that the couple chose to have their baby through a surrogate and that she was due in October 2024. However, Underwood's journey to this point was anything but easy. According to Underwood, when the couple visited a doctor for a semen analysis, the results were unexpected. He recalled the experience in the following words:

“I just figured I’d be good. I figured Jordan would be good. We’re healthy… I had four. Four sperm. And three of them are dead. Word for word, what the doctor said. He goes, ‘Uh, I can maybe make this one work.’ This one?!”

After this news, Underwood had to undergo semen rehab to get things back to normal. He claims that the experience opened him up to a lot of education about men’s fertility that he wished he had known sooner. Turns out low sperm count can happen for many reasons, but for Colton, it was his athletic lifestyle.

Thankfully, though, the procedure worked out and after completing the treatment, the couple were able to move ahead with their surrogacy journey. Soon enough, they found a suitable surrogate and invested another $350,000 in the process to turn their dream of having a family into reality. For now, Underwood and Jordan don’t know whose sperm was used to fertilize the egg. But they are planning on finding out once the baby is here.

Don't forget to tune into the reality star's podcast Daddyhood to follow Underwood and Brown's fatherhood journey, which is available to stream on Apple podcasts.

