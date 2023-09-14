The Big Picture Charity Lawson from The Bachelorette will be competing in Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars .

Three former leading ladies from The Bachelor franchise have previously competed on DWTS , with mixed results.

Charity will be dancing with Artem Chigvintsev, Kaitlyn Bristowe's former partner, making it the first time a former Bachelor contestant is paired with a pro who has previously danced with someone from the franchise.

When season 32 of Dancing with the Stars premieres on ABC on September 26, The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson will be among the cast competing for the mirror ball trophy. During the live finale of The Bachelorette, Charity's fiancé Dotun Olubeko gave the big news to Charity, who will be the fourth former leading lady from the franchise to take the dance floor. "I'm looking like the mirrorball right now, this is foreshadowing," Charity said in her silver sparkly dress. Of the eleven contestants from the Bachelor franchise, three have won the show. Let's take a look back at which rosy reality stars rose to the occasion and who should've stuck to dating shows.

12 Matt James

Matt James, the most recent Bachelor to appear on Season 30 of the dance competition, had the worst finish out of all Bachelor franchise contestants. He only performed five dances and finished in 12th place with pro-partner Lindsay Arnold.

11 Jake Pavelka

Jake Pavelka was the first bachelor to take the stage in Season 10, but an average score of 20.4 led to him being voted out fifth with pro partner Chelsie Hightower.

10 Sean Lowe

Three years after Jake, franchise favorite Sean Lowe paired up with Peta Mugatroyd. In week six he earned his high score of 25 for his team samba. He was sent home seventh after receiving a score of 21/30 for his tango.

9 Joe Amabile

Joe Amabile aka "Grocery Store Joe" competed in season 27. He was eliminated by bachelorette Becca Kufrin on night one of The Bachelorette, but appeared twice on Bachelor in Paradise where he got engaged to his now-wife Serena Pitt. Despite receiving a 4 for his first dance and averaging a lackluster 19.5, Joe and his partner Jenna Johnson quick stepped their way to week eight.

8 Trista Sutter

Trista Sutter helped pave the way for women on the show. After appearing as the first-ever bachelorette, Trista was paired with pro Louis van Amstel on the first season of DWTS, coming in sixth place. Spoiler alert: a lot of successful bachelorettes followed!

7 Nick Viall

Nick Viall, who's currently expecting his first child with fiancé Natalie Joy, appeared twice on The Bachelorette before taking the leading role on The Bachelor season 21. Nick and his partner Peta Murgatroyd placed sixth and received five nines in a season with four judges.

6 Chris Soules

In 2015, farmer Chris Soules was the first - and only - bachelor to receive a 10 from a judge. He received 10s from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Julianne Hough, and Bruno Turniolo for his week 6 freestyle, receiving a 9 from Len Goodman, leaving him one point short of a perfect score. Eliminated two weeks before the final, Chris might not have found love on The Bachelor, but he's surprisingly one of the most successful bachelors on the dance floor.

5 Melissa Rycroft

Five years after Trista appeared on the show, former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Melissa Rycroft became the first woman from the franchise to make the final. After having her heart broken by bachelor Jason Mesnick, Melissa came in third before returning for a second chance in Season 15. During that all-stars season in 2012, Melisssa took home the mirror ball trophy. After her victory, there was a seven-year hiatus of women from the Bachelor franchise on DWTS.

4 Gabby Windey

In the past four seasons of Dancing with the Stars, three former bachelorettes have competed. Last season, Gabby Windey fell just short of the title when she and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy placed second behind TikToker Charli D'Amelio.

3 Hannah Brown

Hannah Brown, a former pageant queen, won alongside partner Alan Bersten shortly after her time on The Bachelorette ended in heartbreak. While fans were happy to see her win, Hannah candidly talked about the disappointment she felt after the competition. In her book God Bless This Mess, Hannah openly shared the emotional roller coaster she experienced and how her "volatile" relationship with Alan impacted her experience. "I worked so hard but I was so miserable," she wrote describing the numb feeling she felt after winning.

2 Kaitlyn Bristowe

The following season, Kaitlyn Bristowe had her long-awaited turn on the dance floor. The season 11 bachelorette, Kaitlyn was outspoken for years about Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss allegedly blacklisting her from competing on DWTS. Having grown up a dancer, competing on the show was something Kaitlyn expressed interest in for years after her time handing out roses. The opportunity finally came her way in 2020, five years later. She helped professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev get his first win during his ninth season on the show. Kaitlyn often recalls the experience competing on DWTS on her podcast Off The Vine, remembering it as a positive time in her life that she would do again. It was worth the wait because Kaitlyn is the best Bachelor franchise contestant who's appeared on the Dancing with the Stars!

1 How Will Charity Fare?

Charity isn't the only reality star competing on the upcoming season. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and Too Hot to Handle's Harry Jowsey will also be taking the dance floor. Also competing this season are supermodel Tyson Beckford, NFL star Adrian Peterson, comedian Matt Walsh, real estate mogul Mauricio Umansky, singers Jason Mraz and Lele Pons, and actors Barry Williams, Xochitl Gomez, Alyson Hannigan, Jamie Lynn Spears, and Mira Sorvino,

Fans were eagerly awaiting the announcement of Charity's professional partner and for the first time in recent seasons, the announcement came before the premiere episode. Charity will be dancing with Artem Chigvintsev, Kaitlyn Bristowe's former partner. It's the first time a former Bachelor contestant will be paired with a pro who has previously danced with someone from the franchise.

Last season, the show aired live on streaming service Disney+, marking the first time in the show's 31 seasons it didn't air on ABC. Season 32 will be on Disney+, but will also be back on ABC, the same network as The Bachelorette, making it easy for fans to watch and vote for Charity. If history is any indicator for how this season will go, fans can expect to see Charity have a long run on the dance floor!