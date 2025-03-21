Every rose has its thorn. The current showrunners of The Bachelor franchise, Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner, have been in hot water lately, and deservedly so. The drama on this hit dating reality show does not disappear when the cameras stop rolling. With a terrified crew, forced drama, lazy casting, and The Bachelorette placed on hold, The Bachelor franchise needs serious changes from the inside if it wants to continue.

Production issues on The Bachelor are nothing new. A former producer even went as far as to make an entire show, UnReal, about the problems with The Bachelor and reality TV. For years, there were cries for more racial diversity and inclusion, and although The Bachelor and The Bachelorette started to be more open during casting, the issues did not end there. Mike Fleiss, who was showrunner previously, left the show in 2023 due to allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct. Becky Steenhoek named Fleiss and Graebner in a lawsuit against Warner Brothers. However, two new showrunners stepped up after Fleiss left the show, allegedly making the working conditions worse.

The Crew Spoke Up When 'The Bachelorette' Took A Pause

Image via ABC

A recent announcement notified fans and the crew that The Bachelorette would not be returning for its summer season. Shortly after the announcement, Deadline released an article outlining everything from the break's fallout to the fear that crew members felt on set. According to Deadline, mass layoffs due to The Bachelorette pause sparked concern within the crew, which led them to speak out. Freeland and Graebner allegedly ruled with fear, undermined veteran crew members, and played mind games to keep the crew stressed.

The Mistreatment on 'The Bachelor' Started Subtly