The Bachelor Season 29 lead, Grant Ellis, has shared what it was like to indulge in intimacy after a year of celibacy. The reality star recently admitted that going into the Fantasy Suites was a challenge since he knew that it could complicate his feelings for the top 3 ladies. In fact, the Bachelor was scared that sex might cloud his judgment, so he tried his best to be responsible during the special one-on-one time he had with each finalist.

During the March 6, 2025, episode of The Viall Files podcast, Grant spilled the beans on what went down during The Fantasy Suites. “There were a lot of kisses,” revealed the reality star while sharing that he made the conscious decision to be reserved and take things slow. Grant confessed that he was hesitant about having sex without any clarity on his final choice. However, the Bachelor joked that he didn’t completely rule intimacy out. “I didn’t say I didn’t do other things,” he quipped.

The reality star also talked about the pressure of being the second Black Bachelor lead in the history of the franchise. According to Grant, he wants to break the stereotype of being a player. The lead confessed that he had entered the show with sincere intentions and talked about being completely celibate after getting out of a seven-year-long relationship. In Grant’s exact words:

“Sex is great, but I wanted to make sure it was with somebody who was my person.”

