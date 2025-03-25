After proposing to Juliana Pasquarosa on The Bachelor Season 29 finale, Grant Ellis is talking about how “hard” it was for him to let Litia Garr down. The former professional basketball player and his fiancée recently opened up during an interview about the emotional toll of the finalé.

The freshly engaged couple had a chat with PEOPLE — a joint interview of sorts — where Ellis went on to reveal that it was difficult for him to reveal his verdict to Garr, but at the same time, insinuated that it was the best path forward for both of them. Although Garr received an “I love you” from Ellis during their Fantasy Suite date, the primary reason they couldn’t move forward even after coming so far in their journey was their differing life trajectories. Ellis spoke about the emotional toll it all took, while also emphasizing how it would’ve been unfair to Garr had he chosen her, in the following words:

“That was the hardest thing, but ultimately it was the best thing for Litia. For me to be in a relationship where somebody may be loving me, but I'm not receiving it the way that I want or the way that I need, it would be unfair to that person. I don't feel like I misled - I feel like I led with my heart. I feel like it would be misleading if I made promises, but I expressed my feelings, which I do every day.”

Juliana Pasquarosa Wasn’t Feeling Fully Secure During the Finale Either