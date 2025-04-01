Grant Ellis' season of The Bachelor has come to a close. Contestant Julianna Pasquarosa received the final rose over Latia Garr, and the two showed off their engagement on "After The Final Rose". The drama between Grant and Latia wasn't the only bombshell revealed during the special finale episode. Host Jesse Palmer made an announcement – Bachelor In Paradise was coming back, but with a new twist.

The beloved spinoff, set to film this summer, will now expand to Golden Bachelor in Paradise. The TV show will be identical to BIP, but instead of only following twenty-something singles, it will also feature contestants from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette. This twist left not only myself, but all of Bachelor Nation confused. I absolutely think that the singles from the Golden series should have an opportunity to have a second chance at love. However, mixing the two in one show makes absolutely no sense.

The Golden Contestants Won't Mesh Into the 'BIP' Environment

Bachelor In Paradise was designed for young singles to drink, party, hookup, and fight. With the iconic bartender Wells Adams at their disposal, the young contestants are encouraged to drink all day long. They host cocktail parties at night where the liquid courage fuels both their rage and their romance. There is even a "boom boom" room, where contestants are meant to go if they want to be alone with their partner. The show is designed for twenty or thirty-somethings. Having older contestants on the show won't match the vibe we have seen over the past nine seasons. I can't speak for the Golden contestants, but my best guess is that most of them aren't there to get hammered, party, and hookup. A lot of them are there to find true love.

I'm not saying that the Golden contestants don't love to soak up the sun and have a few drinks, of course! However, the show is not designed for sixty or seventy-somethings. First things first, the resort could pose serious safety risks. The resort is a labyrinth of stairs. When each contestant meets the host to go down to the beach, they go down what feels like an infinite number of stairs. We have never seen elevators on the show, and if there are, they are only for service purposes. Having that many stairs poses a risk for those contestants who have mobility issues. Let's also keep in mind that Bachelor In Paradise is filmed in the summer, which is Mexico's hottest time of the year. The resort has no air conditioning either, which many of the previous contestants have complained about. Most notably, Tahzjuan Hawkins, who had to get medics to help her on the beach because the heat was so bad. This is an extremely uncomfortable, and possibly dangerous, situation for people in their sixties and seventies to be in, especially if they have pre-existing conditions. The iconic Bachelor In Paradise resort was not designed for an older crowd.

ABC Is Trying to Mix Two Shows Into One